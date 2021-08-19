Channel I launches musical programme ‘The Piano Lounge’

Celebrated musicians Tanvir Alam Sajib, Manam Amed, Shafi Mandal, Fahmida Nabi, Anima Roy, Pintu Ghosh were present during the press conference as well. Photo: Courtesy

Channel I is set to launch its unique musical programme titled "The Piano Lounge" which will showcase an array of popular musicians.

The programme will comprise of 10 episodes showcasing 10 renowned musicians of our country, read a press release.

A list of celebrated musicians who have niched huge fan followings will be featured in this show. The talented singers are: Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Ferdous Ara, Fahmida Nabi, Shafi Mandal, Anima Roy, Tahsan Khan, Shafin Ahmed, Bappa Mazumder, Tanvir Alam Sajib and Pintu Ghosh.

Each episode will showcase the four best songs of the artists.

Popular band musician and music director, Manam Ahmed, will host the show while Himel will direct the video for the programme. The executive producer of the show is Ijaz Khan Swapan

Channel I will air new episodes of "The Piano Lounge" every Thursday from 2nd September at 8:30 pm.

Channel I arranged a press conference today with its Founder Director & Head of News, Shykh Seraj, Director of Hatil Complex Ltd, Shafiqur Rahman and Marketing Director of Hatil, Moshiur Rahman.

