Justin Trudeau wishes Channel i on 25th anniversary

Splash

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 01:55 pm

Related News

Justin Trudeau wishes Channel i on 25th anniversary

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 01:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Canadian President Justin Trudeau wished the popular Bangladeshi satellite and cable television channel named "Channel i" on their 25th anniversary, as per Channel i's website. 

In the congratulatory message sent to Channel i, Justin Trudeau said, "I am very happy to know that Channel i is going to celebrate its 25th birthday. My warmest congratulations to Chanel i."

"Diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths, a country of many cultures. The contribution that Bangladeshi Canadians are making every day in building this diverse Canada is priceless. Through this message, I would like to take the opportunity to express my gratitude to all of you," he added. 

"While some people around the world are focusing on division in recent times, Channel i is helping to create unity through their work. It is remarkable that the channel is working very seriously to connect all Bangladeshis with their culture, history and heritage through its information. Thank you, Channel I for doing this. Congratulations from the bottom of my heart on this milestone and best wishes for the next 25 years," he further added.

The Bangladeshi expatriate community at the Bangladesh Centre in Calgary, Canada will come together for an informal ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Channel i, as per local media reports. 

Earlier in 2014, the MP of the then government, Devinder Shory, congratulated Channel i on its 16th birthday in the Canadian Parliament House of Commons.

 

Bangladesh

Justin Trudeau / Canada / Channel i

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Apology to a life forgotten to live

2h | Features
Photo: Kazi Ashraf Uddin

Coffee: More than a beverage, something of a beloved

5h | Features
The price back to the normal range is possible if the corporations who control the feed market reduce the feed and chick prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Will eggs ever return to their 'normal' price?

7h | Features
Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

1h | Tech Talk
A unique study cafe in the city

A unique study cafe in the city

42m | TBS Stories
Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

4h | TBS Economy
Why is the remittance of banks increasing or decreasing?

Why is the remittance of banks increasing or decreasing?

2h | TBS Economy