Justin Trudeau wishes Channel i on 25th anniversary

Canadian President Justin Trudeau wished the popular Bangladeshi satellite and cable television channel named "Channel i" on their 25th anniversary, as per Channel i's website.

In the congratulatory message sent to Channel i, Justin Trudeau said, "I am very happy to know that Channel i is going to celebrate its 25th birthday. My warmest congratulations to Chanel i."

"Diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths, a country of many cultures. The contribution that Bangladeshi Canadians are making every day in building this diverse Canada is priceless. Through this message, I would like to take the opportunity to express my gratitude to all of you," he added.

"While some people around the world are focusing on division in recent times, Channel i is helping to create unity through their work. It is remarkable that the channel is working very seriously to connect all Bangladeshis with their culture, history and heritage through its information. Thank you, Channel I for doing this. Congratulations from the bottom of my heart on this milestone and best wishes for the next 25 years," he further added.

The Bangladeshi expatriate community at the Bangladesh Centre in Calgary, Canada will come together for an informal ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Channel i, as per local media reports.

Earlier in 2014, the MP of the then government, Devinder Shory, congratulated Channel i on its 16th birthday in the Canadian Parliament House of Commons.