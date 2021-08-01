Black Panther star hopping from Wakanda to Gotham

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 10:46 am

Black Panther actor Winston Duke. Photo: Collected
Black Panther actor Winston Duke. Photo: Collected

Black Panther actor Winston Duke is getting the chance to play the most beloved DC character there is, thanks to a new project he is working on where he will play Batman.

Winston Duke is set to play the Dark Knight for Spotify's first project with DC, titled 'Batman Unburied'. It will be a narrative podcast and psychological thriller for fans of the Bat to take with them on car drives, morning walks and so forth. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs will be playing Alfred in the audio series.

It is going to be an exciting new way to connect with the Caped Crusader as the story unfolds over a season. We do not yet know how many episodes 'Batman Unburied' will have or how the episodes will be released.

Winston Duke most famously played M'Baku in Black Panther in 2018 and is set to reprise his role in the sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. 

Duke has been starring in more major films as of late, with a memorable role in Jordan Peele's 'Us' and alongside Mark Wahlberg in 'Spenser Confidential'. 

Jason Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films along with over 100 acting credits including turning in voice work for Netflix's 'Castlevania'.

Black Panther / Wakanda / Gotham / Winston Duke

