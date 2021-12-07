Due to the pandemic, most artists have refrained from performing in concerts. However, many of them have released ethereal albums in 2021, giving a means of escape from all the chaos.

'The Economist' has plucked out some of the best albums of 2021, 7 of which are featured below:

"Afrique Victime". By Mdou Moctar

African music is grabbing worldwide attention. The latest album "Afrique Victime" by Taureg musician Mdou Moctar has touched listeners with melodious acoustic tunes of the guitar.

The astounding guitarist has become an inseparable part of the vital rock music of the past decade delivered from West Africa.

"Coral Island". By The Coral

English rock band The Coral's latest edition, released on 30 April, is unique and has a masculine hue to it. The music of the psychedelic genre sounds effortlessly timeless. The band takes "Coral Island" as the key source of inspiration.

"Crawler". By Idles

The frontman of the Bristol band Idle, Joe Talbot, blurs out his struggles with addiction in the new album. Alongside playful lyrics, Joe experimented with the scale of his voice and sang quite impressively. The sound of the album sprung out from the group that aims to conquer new worlds.

"Glow On". By Turnstile

Turnstile, the band from Baltimore, gives the perfect taste of punk rock. The third record of the band titled "Glow on" is a modern rendition of the 1980s hardcore genre.

"Ignorance". By The Weather Station

The breakthrough album by the frontwoman of The Weather Station, Tamara Lindeman, is a lush concoction of soft rock, so carefully composed and arranged that it would stand the test of time.

The album chronicles a timely subject-the climate crisis. Rather than rambling threats of the apocalypse, Linderman's song sprouts as beautiful art.

"Infinite Granite". By Deafheaven

The fifth album by the Californian metal band Deafheaven was full of guitar melodies and carries an enchanting dreamy vibe. Meanwhile, the powerful drumming by Daniel Tracy pays a tribute to the group's metallic roots.

"Magic Mirror". By Pearl Charles

"Magic Mirror," the second studio album by the American singer-songwriter Pearl Charles, is an easy play about hard feelings. In the lustrous soft rock, "Only for Tonight," Pearl Charles might have scrolled through the music of ABBA for inspiration.

However, instead of finding contentment on a night out like the theme of ABBA's "Dancing Queen," Pearl Charles is puzzled with her own motivation: "Didn't I know/Wasn't made for a one-night stand/Shouldn't have played this like a man/I don't think I can."