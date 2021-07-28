Actor Bob Odenkirk collapses on set of 'Better Call Saul'

Glitz

Reuters
28 July, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 10:41 am

Related News

Actor Bob Odenkirk collapses on set of 'Better Call Saul'

His performances on "Better Call Saul" have earned Odenkirk four Primetime Emmy Award nominations

Reuters
28 July, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 10:41 am
Bob Odenkirk in &#039;Better Call Saul&#039;. Photo: Collected
Bob Odenkirk in 'Better Call Saul'. Photo: Collected

Television and film actor Bob Odenkirk was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of his AMC cable network show "Better Call Saul," according to sources close to the performer.

The incident was first reported by celebrity news website TMZ.com, which said Odenkirk was stricken as he and cast-mates were shooting a scene in New Mexico, where the series is set, and that he was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance.

Two sources confirmed the accuracy of TMZ's account to Reuters by email, on condition that they not be named.

TMZ, which cited its own production and law enforcement sources for its story, reported it was unclear whether Odenkirk, 51, was conscious when he was transported. As of 7:30 p.m. local time, TMZ said, the actor was still in a hospital under the care of doctors.

"Better Call Saul," currently in production for its sixth season, is a prequel to the hit AMC crime series "Breaking Bad," which introduced Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, the sharp-witted criminal defense lawyer for the show's protagonist, played by Bryan Cranston.

Odenkirk's spinoff traces his character's evolution from a two-bit scam artist turned struggling public defender named Jimmy McGill into the morally conflicted attorney Saul Goodman, who ultimately makes a career representing drug traffickers and underworld figures.

His performances on "Better Call Saul" have earned Odenkirk four Primetime Emmy Award nominations. His motion picture credits include supporting roles in such films as "Nebraska," "The Post" and "Little Women." More recently he starred in the big-screen action thriller "Nobody."

He previously worked as a comedy writer for "Saturday Night Live" and "The Ben Stiller Show."

Bob Odenkirk / Better call saul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 