Bob Odenkirk to star in series adaptation of Richard Russo's 'Straight Man'

AMC Networks has announced that it will fast-track the development of a brand-new series starring Bob Odenkirk called Straight Man, which is currently in production and is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2023.

The series will be based on Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Richard Russo's 1997 novel of the same name. 'Straight Man' is narrated in the first person by William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk), the dubious interim chairman of the English department at Railton College in Pennsylvania's rust belt. The show will be broadcast on both AMC and AMC+.

This will be Odenkirk's third series with AMC, having first appeared on the network in the second season of Breaking Bad in 2009 as the charismatic but crooked lawyer Saul Goodman.