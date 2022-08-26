Better Call Saul: Saul Goodman ends up breaking bad

It seems like Saul may not get away with it this time! This slow-running yet highly engaging show 'Better Call Saul', has kept its audience on edge for years, and ended on an emotional note similar to 'Breaking Bad'.

Vince Gilligan, one of the creators of the show, claimed that it is both a prequel and sequel to 'Breaking Bad' and is one of the best shows according to many media outlets.

The first 8 episodes of 'Better Call Saul' were released back in May, while the finale episode wrapped up on Monday, 15 August on Netflix.

The final episodes show Kim Wexler (played by Rhea Seehorn) shaken by the outcome of what had occured in the episode before the mid-season break. This foments an unexpected turn in the relationship between Viktor and Giselle. As many things start to unravel, the show also dovetails with the timeline of 'Breaking Bad'.

Saul Goodman's (played by Bob Odenkirk) latest alias as Gene outdoes all his other alternate identities and seems to have returned to Jimmy's old self as "Slippin Jimmy" with a few updates. Only, this time, Saul is unable to take precautions nor calculate what is about to go down.

Nothing gory nor psychedelic happens here, but the way you watch your favourite character repeat mistakes even while in the middle of suffering the repercussions of the previous deeds- is definitely hard to watch.

Story wise, it was sad to understand how far gone Saul was, that even after the disastrous outcomes of his actions in the past, a calculating man like him continuously fails to realise what he is getting himself into. The sadness, anger and disappointment of being in a hideout pushes Saul to a desperation where very obvious repercussions of his plans escape Saul's clever mind entirely. His extremely barbaric saving of himself and "sneaking out anyhow in the end'' strategies seem to have simply been overtaken by his need to have control over his life or somehow feel in power, whatever that condition may be.

Bob Odenkirk's character as Saul Goodman has been a fan favourite since 'Breaking Bad' because of his funny and clever dialogue. In this show however, Jimmy McGill, Saul's original name and character, has received quite the tenderness and empathy as it showed how everything led to making Jimmy a notorious, clever man with a conscience. We get to see how Saul Goodman became the "lawyer you can trust"- a ride or die man for the clients he represents.

Another notable character is Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler. She is a supporting character to the protagonist but holds her own. Kim's strong, smart, loving, and career-driven mind, which also does not hesitate in making sacrifices for the betterment of her partner, deserves appreciation.

Kim is also an understanding partner of Saul who has forever stood by him even during his lows.

The last few episodes do not show Gustavo Fring, Mike, or the Salamancas that much, which takes away from the thrills this show always had threaded throughout every episode, but that also means their role ends there and branches off into 'Breaking Bad'.

A few new characters get introduced as well as some old favourites reappear, rekindling our nostalgia. These new faces did feel like additions made for the sake of ending, but the major twist comes in the last few minutes of the finale through the new faces, which is quite frustrating and emotionally straining. Saul is yet again seen in a state of vulnerability which is difficult to watch.

The ending felt diligent and complete, we were forced to see how Saul could no longer run away, neither fathom a way out, especially knowing he had walked into a trap of his own making due to mistaken moves.

A special mention to the aesthetics of the series that keeps holding the grim atmosphere to reflect "the end of it all". Bidding farewell to a good show is nevertheless quite hard, and leaves a huge gap with nothing to replace it with. The series has successfully made viewers empathise with Jimmy McGill, and many others, given their very flawed characteristics and criminal minded characters.

With a total of 12 episodes, 'Better Call Saul' comes to an end and is currently streaming on Netflix.