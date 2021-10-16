Middle of the pack: 125cc bikes for everyday use

Commuter bikes in our country, while decent in their intended roles, suffer from a major power problem. Most of their 100/110cc engines top out around 60 kmph, while others might reach 75 while complaining loudly.

Although upgrading to 150/165cc is a simple enough solution, the larger price tag and tax bracket makes it an unpalatable option for many frugal-minded commuters.

The 125cc segment offers the middle-of-the-road solution, offering better performance than their smaller cousins while being more economical than their bigger brothers.

With this in mind, here are three 125cc options that balance between sportiness and performance, and one that does not.

TVS Stryker 125 CC

Dealer: TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd

Price: Tk1,19,900

The TVS Stryker perfectly exemplifies the middle-of-the-pack nature of the 125cc segment, as its design and performance fall somewhere between a commuter and sporty bike.

The 124.53cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine produces 10.86 BHP and 10.8 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheel through a four-speed gearbox.

Features include a front disk brake, LED tail lamp and a fully digital instrument cluster. All in all, if you are looking for a bike with good looks, decent performance, and want to stay under the 150cc tax bracket, the Stryker will do you nicely.

Honda CB Shine SP

Dealer: Bangladesh Honda Private Limited

Price: Tk1,26,900

For those who are looking for a bit more performance and want it from a brand that is probably vouched by both their father and grandfather, there is the Honda CB Shine SP.

The 125cc engine of the bike makes 10.6 BHP and 10.30 Nm of torque, with the gearbox spotting an extra gear for better hi-end performance.

The instrument cluster is a combination analogue and digital meter, while the front disk brake is mounted on a 5 spoke split alloy wheel, which helps to improve fuel economy.

Like all other BHL products, the shine comes with a plethora of dealer optional accessories, letting you customise your bike to your heart's content.

Bajaj Discover 125 Disc

Dealer: Uttara Motors Limited

Price: Tk1,36,000

One of the newest bikes on this list, the Bajaj Discover 125 Disc comes standard with a number of advanced features that are quite uncommon in its price point.

Examples include a Digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer, LED daytime running lights and front disk brake with an anti-skid combined braking system.

The 10.8 BHP and 11 Nm of torque from the 124.5 cc DTS-i engine are decent, and the inclusion of a five-speed gearbox is a nice touch.

Overall, this Discover is currently the best feature-packed option in the sub 2,00,000 price point, assuming you are looking for a bike with some utility. If you do not care about that, keep reading.

Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dealer: Asian Motorbikes Limited

Price: Tk4,99,000

While the other bike on the list tries to balance between utility and performance, the Kawasaki Ninja 125 could not care less for the former.

The green beast's 125cc fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine produces a staggering 15 HP and 11.7 Nm of torque and hits triple digits faster than many 160cc motorcycles, thanks to its 6-speed gearbox.

Dual pistons disk brakes are provided on both wheels, which are controlled by Dual-channel ABS for extra stopping power.

Its fully digital instrument cluster does lack some convenient features such as individual turn signals markers and gear indicators, but with performance numbers like this, who even cares?