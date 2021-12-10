Kia teases new Carens concept with radical restyling

10 December, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 03:39 pm

Korean automaker Kia has released a number of design sketches of its upcoming fourth-generation Carens MPV, displaying a vast departure in terms of styling, both inside and out.

Like the new Carnival the automaker unveiled last year, the new Carens has a crossover-like look and follows the company's 'Opposites United' design language. 

Plastic cladding and roof rails can be seen on the new SUV-like body, with large old lights replaced with thin light bars and sharp-edged indicators. 

The interior is depicted to have a larger panel stretching across the dashboard. The panel hosts a digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen of the infotainment system, as well as a pixelated pattern on the passenger side. 

The centre column features controls for the climate settings, an automatic transmission lever and a wireless charging pad. Although seating confirmation has not yet been confirmed, it is likely to be a choice between six or seven seats.

Power comes from 1.5-litre gasoline and diesel engines, shared with the Seltos crossover. 

Kia Carens is set for a global debut on December 16, this year.

