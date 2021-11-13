2023 Acura Integra prototype revealed

Wheels

TBS Report
13 November, 2021, 10:05 am
Acura, the luxury marque of Honda, has unveiled the prototype of the upcoming 2023 Acura Integra in an official event recently held in Los Angeles. First introduced in 1986, the enthusiast favourite Integra is returning to the Acura lineup after a two-decade-plus absence.

The new prototype takes the form of a liftback sedan, featuring Acura's signature 'Diamond Pentagon' grille, curved LED headlamps and a retro-inspired 'Integra' logo at the back. From the side, the car's long front overhang, small axle-to-dash ratio, and roofline suggest the car shares its underpinning with the Honda Civic hatchback.

Powering the new car is a  'high-output' turbocharged 1.5-litre inline-four, speculated to be also shared with the Civic Si sedan. Although no official numbers were given, it is likely going to be around or slightly more than the 200 Hp and 192 pound-feet produced by the Civic Si. Said power will be sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox as well as a currently unconfirmed automatic transmission. 

Being a design exercise model, the displayed Acura Integra Prototype did not have a complete interior. No further information about the interior was given during the event. 

The production version of the Integra Prototype is expected to hit the market in mid-2022. Although Acura did not disclose the price, they did say the production vehicle would start at around $30,000.

Features

