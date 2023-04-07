Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

If you're in the market for a car that's big enough to comfortably carry your family – as well as members of your extended family and doesn't break the bank, then what you're looking for is an MPV (multi-purpose vehicle).

If space and practicality are all you demand from a car, then MPVs are the way to go. They have plenty of cabin space, and a huge boot space to carry daily groceries or luggage for road trips – offering impeccable flexibility.

However, modern car owners have a preference for crossovers and SUVs, and manufacturers respond by combining the best of both worlds. Here, we have a list of four brand new entry-level 7-seater crossovers designed to serve the purpose of MPVs, while still having enough ground clearance to breeze over the highest of speedbumps.

Honda BRV

Photo: Collected

The BRV was launched by Honda in Bangladesh back in late 2022. Priced significantly lower than the CR-V, which is also offered with seven seats; this model comes with a second set of AC vents below the roof – in front of the second-row seats – for better comfort for passengers.

The car features quality seats – arguably more comfortable than the competition – with ample head and leg space, even for the third-row seats. Dual climate control comes standard with every trim, and every row has its own sockets for charging phones.

It's a simple car that's designed to carry people and does not include gimmicky features like other cars from Japanese manufacturers.

Under the hood is a 1500cc DOHC i-VTEC engine that sends power to the front wheels. A downside however is the handling when it's not travelling at capacity. Although the car retains its good steering response, the vehicle feels light and all over the place, especially while going over bumps. That is because the suspension is tuned to specifically carry weight.

The BRV is a straightforward car, meant for utility and transporting people in comfort.

Specifications

Engine: 1500cc DOHC i-VTEC

Power: 117 hp

Torque: 145 Nm

Transmission: CVT

Price: Tk 47 lakh

DFSK Glory I-Auto

Photo: Collected

DSFK (Dongfeng Sokon) is one of the newer Chinese car brands to hit the Bangladesh market. The DFSK Glory I-Auto includes features comparable to European car brands such as ambient lighting; second-row AC vents; an infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and displays the 360 camera; voice command; etc.

The aforementioned features are accompanied by an additional number of gimmicky safety features such as reversing radar sensors, lane assist, cruise control and six airbags all around.

Although this is a classic example of being the 'Jack of all trades, master of none.'! The quality of the interior is not exactly spectacular. The seats come wrapped in faux leather which seems great until you take a seat. They feel stiff and the leather feels slippery.

The build quality isn't the best either. This is the only car in this segment that does not include ceiling AC vents, but that's because it's the only car to include a huge panoramic sunroof.

Because it's a new and untested brand in Bangladesh, we can't tell you how well it'll hold up in the long run, but for the price, it seems like a bargain.

Specifications

Engine- 1500cc inline 4

Power- 147hp

Torque- 220 nm

Transmission- CVT

Price: Tk35 lakh

Kia Carens

Photo: Collected

The Kia Carens borrow design cues from the current Kia's lineup, under their redesigned badge.

The interior includes high-quality faux leather with a two-tone finish. The middle row seats have access to small tables, which fold down from behind the front seats, as an added bonus.

The AC vents are quite unique in this vehicle, it includes individual vents for every passenger – like that of a bus or an aeroplane. Despite this feature, Kia still managed to include a sunroof.

The 10'' infotainment system is paired with BOSE speakers and includes wireless Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto. The dash also features wireless charging and temperature-adjustable cup holders.

The best part about the interior design is the gap between the middle row seats, which enables users the convenience of not needing to fold the second row of seats to access the third.

The 1500cc engine feels quite underpowered when compared to the other cars in this segment, the trade-off, however, is better fuel efficiency.

Specifications

Engine: DOHC 1500cc

Power: 114 hp

Torque: 144 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Price: Tk50 lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 directly competes with the Kia Carens in the Indian market. The car's exterior design is simple and stylish; the new facelifted model comes with smoked headlights, transparent tail lights, and fender arches.

This facelifted version offers big updates, specifically to the tech department. The car can connect to the Maruti App which allows remote lock and unlock, and 40 more functions when connected to Amazon's Alexa.

It is oddly similar to the Kia Carens on the inside, with secondary ceiling AC vents, powered second-row seats, and easy access to third-row seats due to a gap in the centre. The XL6, however, has only one USB cable connector.

It is the only model to offer a hybrid powertrain, but the battery is only used to power the electrical internals when idling, similar to Toyota's idle stop.

Specifications

Engine: 1500 hybrid

Power: 101 bhp

Torque: 136 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Price: Tk34 lakh