Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 04:30 pm

Announced in 2018, the Purosangue will be the first SUV made by the performance-focused Italian carmaker

Ferrari has released the first official image of the Purosangue, their first SUV.

The company shared a head-on view of the SUV on its social media channels. The shadowed teaser photo is designed to hide many of the car's details, but what can be seen shows an aggressive design, with a large front intake, thin LED lights and two Ferrari badges at the front. 

Announced in 2018, the Purosangue will be the first SUV made by the performance-focused Italian carmaker. Traditionally known for making only two-door sports and supercars, the new five-door vehicle will have a front-mid-engine architecture and a rumoured V12 engine.

