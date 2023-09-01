Entry level European sedans available in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has always been a country that loves sedans, especially Dhaka. The influx of sedans in Dhaka can be attributed to their versatility, comfort, and adaptability to the city's dynamic landscape.

As the urban population seeks a balance between style and functionality, sedans offer a blend of sleek design, spacious interiors, and smooth handling. This shift not only reflects changing consumer preferences but also underscores the evolution of Dhaka's automotive culture.

We've picked out three European sedans that stood out to us.

Mercedes A-class sedan

Mercedes Benz A-Class. Photo: Collected

The Mercedes Benz A used to be a set of small hatchbacks until the latest, fourth generation, was released in 2018, where a four-door sedan version was introduced. The 2023 model has been newly launched in Bangladesh.

This A-class sedan from Mercedes comes with a four-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which can be either FWD or AWD, pushing out 188 horsepower and 299 Nm of torque.

The interior of the Mercedes A-Class is a key attraction for users, as it aspires to meet the brand's renowned standards. However, it's essential to manage expectations, as this car may not match the flagship-level specifications of larger Mercedes models.

Nevertheless, the A-Class impresses with its abundance of cutting-edge technology, a wealth of luxurious elements, and a modernised, upscale design. These features collectively contribute to making it a highly desirable option in the ever-growing segment of entry-level luxury sedans.

Specifications:

Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4

Horsepower: 188 HP

Torque: 299 Nm

Transmission: 7-speed Dual Clutch

Drivetrain: FWD/AWD

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Photo: Collected

BMW is one of the only manufacturers offering a 2-door coupe variant at their entry-level lineup of sedans, but the BMW Gran coupe is the four-door variant, which is available officially in Bangladesh.

The car comes in two main trim levels, the 230i, which packs a 255 HP, four-cylinder turbo, which is also shared with the entry-level Toyota Supra 2.0 model, and the M240i comes, with a turbocharged six-cylinder making about 382 HP.

Although most people say the car drives great, with an accurate steering response and athletic handling for an entry-level sedan, the styling of the exterior has been polarising. To us Wheels team members, it looks like a baby 8-series and we are absolutely okay with it, especially for the power it packs for its size.

Users will be greeted with BMW's iconic interior design from the moment they enter the car. The relatively smaller infotainment display is a refreshing sight, given the plethora of displays which come with modern vehicles these days.

Despite being BMW's entry-level model, it still doesn't miss out on leather seats and ambient lighting, which is BMW's most iconic feature. All in all, this is a model that attempts to get all the basics right, while ensuring a good balance between features and performance.

Specifications:

Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4

Horsepower: 255/382 HP

Torque: 295/369 Nm

Transmission: 8-speed Automatic

Drivetrain: RWD/AWD

SPECIAL MENTION: MG GT

MG GT. Photo: Collected

The MG GT is Morris Garages' latest in their lineup of new cars in Bangladesh. The GT was launched as a fastback four-door sedan, the brand's first such model in a lineup of mostly SUVs. Although MG is currently designed and manufactured in China, given the brand's British heritage, it was definitely worth a mention.

The MG GT offers a 1500cc four-cylinder turbo engine producing 173HP and 250 Nm of torque, paired with either a continuously variable transmission or a dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

When choosing between the two, however, the answer should be quite evident: if you want joy rides then get the DCT variant, but if you want to drive, then CVT is the way to go.

The suspension feels rather well balanced, making the handling responsive and accurate.

The interior comes with good-quality leather. Most of the components are panned towards the drive. The GT has quality technology packed in it, for driver assistance and entertainment.

Offering the best in class 10-inch infotainment as standard, and a premium sporty interior that comes with vegan leather as standard, the MG GT is a lot of car for the price.

Specifications:

Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged inline 4

Horsepower: 173 HP

Torque: 250 Nm

Transmission: Seven Speed DCT/ Six-speed Automatic/4-speed Automatic

Drivetrain: FWD