The eco-friendly car meet

Car meets have been a thing for over decades now. The traditional car meets consist of petrolheads parking their modified cars or just any good sports car at a predetermined place and having a talk.

The type of cars may include sports cars, custom-built project cars and all sorts of cars built mostly for high speed with higher displacement engines and more power. Hence, it may seem unusual to put car meets and eco-friendly in the same sentence.

Photo: Akif Hamid/TBS

However, on 18 June 2021, Toyota Aqua Club Bangladesh officially held their second-ever Aqua meet.

The Toyota Aqua is one of the most fuel-efficient cars on the planet right now. Since the baby Prius's release in the early 2012s, it received immense popularity all throughout the world because of its compact size and fuel efficiency.

Photo: Akif Hamid/TBS

Organised by Moniruzzaman Mamun, the founder of Aqua Club Bangladesh with the help of the club's moderators, the meet consisted of Toyota Aquas of all trims and variants.

From regular base grade Aquas to even the top trim GS Aqua which comes with 17-inch rims, a beautiful body kit, and many more goodies. A few units of the X-Urban Aqua were also present.

Photo: Akif Hamid/TBS

One of the most notable features of the Toyota Aqua is the variety of colour options it is available in. From the basic black, white and grey to vibrant yellow and orange, and even a shade of green.

A group of over 20 Aquas in many different shades resting in the parking lot of Chef's Table Courtside was definitely a sight to look at.

Photo: Akif Hamid/TBS

Motorhead on Wheels was the official service partner of the club which was present at the venue during the event.

The Aqua owners were busy greeting each other and taking photos of the parked cars. Some owners discussed a few common problems regarding their cars and the solutions to them.

Photo: Akif Hamid/TBS

One thing which was certain is that almost all owners of the cars had fabulous knowledge about their vehicles. They are a group of car enthusiasts which is very different compared to typical car enthusiasts.

No flashy car mods, no high-pitched exhaust notes and most importantly, no fast cars. The community is built on the basis of the friendship among the owners of the very same model of hybrid cars which can be spotted on the roads of Bangladesh every now and then.