Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

Arguably, the most successful series of Bilmola helmets in Bangladesh are the 'Dragon Ball Z' themed ones. Bilmola has now collabed with Toei Animation to bring 'One Piece' themed helmets.

The One Piece theme will be offered with the Veloce S model helmets, and will be available in eight different graphics, each representing a different character from the popular Japanese anime. The helmet, weighing around 1400g, also comes with DOT and ECE22.05 certification.

At present time, Bilmola is one of the most popular brands among the motorbike users in Bangladesh. When it comes to entry-level certified helmets, Bilmola has made a name for themselves for ensuring good build quality, certification, decent weight balance and some of the best in class helmet graphics.