2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 11:30 am

The Pantheon grille of the Series II Phantom is now illuminated to mirror the smaller Ghost

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 11:30 am

British Ultra-luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has pulled off the drapes from the Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II sedan. 

Touted by many as "the best car in the world", the Luxo barge now features an illuminated Pantheon grille, similar to the one featured in their smaller brethren, the Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Besides the light, a new polished bar is added on top of the grille to serve as a visual connection between the LED daytime running lights.

The chrome grille surrounds have been darkened in response to customer inquiries, who also asked for a darker look for the windscreen surround, hood reins, and side window trim.

In addition to the visual changes, a new set of retro-styled alloy wheels are now offered as an option. Inspired by disc wheels of the 1920s, they come in both polished stainless steel and black lacquer finish. 

 

