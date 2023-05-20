Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

The Malaysian-flagged ship 'MV Malaysia Star' has arrived at Mongla port, carrying 926 Japanese luxury cars.

The ship anchored at Jetty No 8 of the port in Bagrerhat on Saturday (20 May).

According to the port authority's harbour department, unloading of vehicles from the ship has started.

Departing from a Singapore port on 12 May, the ship transported various luxury car brands such as Axio, Premio, Allion, Aqua, Prado, and Minibus.

Md Ohiduzzaman, Khulna manager of Ancient Steam Ship, the local shipping agent of MV Malaysia Star, said, "A total of 1,376 cars were imported through this ship. On 18 May, 450 vehicles were unloaded at Chattogram port, while the remaining 926 vehicles were brought to Mongla port. Another shipment of cars is scheduled to arrive on 3 June."

Habib Ullah Dawn, president of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA), said, "Car imports had been affected due to dollar shortage. But now cars are being imported regularly."

He hoped that the car imports will continue to increase in the future.

Earlier on 4 May, a total of 703 reconditioned vehicles arrived in a ship at Mongla Port of Bagerhat.