A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

When you were going through the pages of your history book as a child, did you ever imagine yourself as Siraj-ud-Daula, the last independent Nawab of Bengal? Or did you imagine locking horns with Lord Clive, the commander of the East India Company? Have you ever wanted to fight like brave Mohanlal in front of the British army?

If yes, the board game company Playground Inc. has something tailored for you. They've brought the wilderness of Palashi to life through this board game.

Since 2020, tabletop game enthusiasts in Bangladesh have found new avenues and options to indulge in board games and more. They have also been enjoying games that combine history with entertainment. Against this backdrop, two young and innovative dreamers, Mohammad Arafat Wasiullah and Imtiaz Haider, created Palashi.

The 'Palashi' origins

In 2017, Arafat, one of the creators of Palashi, became interested in modern board games. At the time, tabletop game options were limited to Monopoly, Ludo and chess.

Arafat became exposed to various Western board games through his friends and fell in love with the "vibrant world." The first board game was Ticket to Ride. Then he started playing more such as The Resistance: Avalon.

Many people may ask, why Palashi? "The answer is—ethnically, we enjoy a bit of conflict. My friend and co-creator Imtiaz said that if we could recreate The Resistance with a Palashi theme, it would do well in Bangladesh." Mohammad Arafat Wasiullah, creator of Palashi board game

"While playing, I felt that the people of Bangladesh are missing out on the fun of rich varieties of board games," said Arafat.

But it was not that easy to bring those games here. "Bringing them from America would cost an average of Tk4-5,000, which was expensive," added Arafat. So he thought to make one in Bangladesh.

It was then that Arafat and Imtiaz came up with the idea of reimagining The Resistance: Avalon and naming it 'Palashi.'

They wanted a game with two sides where one side betrays the other. The 1757 Battle of Palashi inspired the theme for their game, leading to the creation of Palashi.

However, creating a board game requires more than just an idea—it requires comprehensive planning and execution. Although Arafat and Imtiaz were experienced players, they had no prior experience in making board games, similar to having "no shield, no sword, no leader."

Yet, they began searching for an illustrator for Palashi in early 2020. Currently, from illustration to production, six people are involved.

Mohammad Arafat Wasiullah and Imtiaz Haider, creators of Battle of Palashi board game

How to play Palashi?

Designed for 5 to 10 players, the game is divided into five chapters, allowing players to align with either the Nawab's faction or the East India Company (EIC). The game simulates the entire Palashi war, with an element of betrayal integrated into the gameplay. Players on the East India Company team will know each other's identities from the start, giving them an advantage over the Nawab's faction.

Much like Nawab Sirajuddaula, who did not know who was truly on his side before the 1757 battle and fell victim to treachery, players on Nawab's side will not know the identities of their teammates. The Nawab's objective is to win each chapter, while the East India Company's objective is to disrupt the Nawab's victories through deceit. Each team aims to win at least 3 out of the 5 chapters.

Arafat explained, "We have tried to thematically capture what happens in the run-up to the war between the East India Company and the Nawab's faction in 1757. The Nawab's characters include Nawab Sirajuddaula, his wife Lutfunnesa Begum and Mir Madan. The French, who assisted the Nawabs in the war, are also represented. Those who betrayed the Nawab in the Battle of Palashi play for the East India Company."

The game unfolds as players navigate through each chapter, using their character's abilities and strategic voting to achieve their team's objectives. Victory hinges on the players' ability to outmanoeuvre their opponents and cope with the ever-present threat of betrayal.

Each of the five chapters represents an hour-long battle.

One of the biggest challenges of board games is understanding the complexities of the rules. Arafat and Imtiaz, from the get-go, worked to keep the rules simple enough. The co-creators also believe that Palashi is not just a game of strategy and treachery, it is also an intellectual challenge. Players must focus and use their wisdom to navigate the game's complexities and achieve victory.

Mohammad Arafat Wasiullah, creator of Palashi board game. Photo: Collected

2,000 copies sold

"So far, the Palashi board game has sold over 2,000 copies," said Arafat, owner of Palashi. Since the entire production process of Palashi is based in Bangladesh, they have tried to keep its price affordable. Each luxury board game costs Tk599.

Palashi can be purchased from anywhere in Bangladesh by visiting Playground Inc.'s Facebook page. It is also available on Daraz, Rockmorai and NorthSouth University bookstores.

In addition to Palashi, Playground Inc. – co-founded by Arafat – has developed another board game called 'Bhai Thamen,' which is currently out of stock but they plan to bring it back to the market soon.

Arafat dreams of creating new board games and establishing board game cafes in Bangladesh. "I want to create a board game cafe where people can come and play board games while enjoying tea, coffee and juice," said Arafat.

In fact, every Saturday tabletop game enthusiasts meet at Panaderia (a restaurant in Gulshan). What started as a community meet-up by Bangladesh Board Game Community's Facebook group in 2022 and organised by Arafat and Imtiaz has now flourished into a regular get-together.