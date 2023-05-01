Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

TBS Report
01 May, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 10:50 am

Getting bored with endless scrolling through social media apps? TBS lists three popular board games you can buy with your Eid Salami to enjoy during your free time

One of the most anticipated aspects of Eid is the Eid salami or Eidi, a gift given by seniors or elders on the day in exchange for a salaam. Although rather dated now, millennials still remember the excitement of receiving eidis from each elder.

For those, who are blessed with amazing relatives and have a lot of salami to spend, here is a list of three popular board games you can buy with the money.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

One Night Werewolf

One Night Ultimate Werewolf is a fast-paced game for 3-10 players where everyone is dealt a secret role. Many of these roles come with special abilities that will aid that player in gaining information. In the course of only one night and the following morning, the players will determine who among them is a potential werewolf. One Night Ultimate Werewolf is a condensed version of the party game Ultimate Werewolf that does not require a moderator. There's no elimination, and each game lasts about 10 minutes. 

Good for: Adventure seekers, travellers 

Where to buy: Knock

Price: Tk1,800

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Catan Histories: Merchants of Europe

This board game is a twist on the 2010 release Settlers of America: Trails to Rails from designer Klaus Teuber and publisher Mayfair Games. The gameplay is similar in both games: Players start with three locations on the game board, collect resources depending on a die roll, spend resources to move and build, and branch out to new locations with a long-term goal of delivering goods to opponents' cities. The first player to deliver all of his goods wins the game.

Good for: History buffs

Where to buy: Knock, UBuy

Price: Tk2,200

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Scotland Yard

Funskool Scotland Yard is a detective game for ages 10 and up. This is a game for 3-6 players. The rule of this game is very simple: Mister X tries to escape his would-be capturers in London by taxi, bus and underground. You have to be a particularly clever detective to be able to catch him. Mister X tries to stay one step ahead of the detectives and keep them guessing about his whereabouts right up until the end of the game, while the detectives try to pick up his trail and track him down.

Good for: Mystery enthusiasts

Where to buy: Shoppers BD, Unimart

Price: Tk2,650

 

