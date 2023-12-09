The board game connection in the world of brand games

Ever had that lightbulb moment when a source of inspiration comes out of nowhere? For me, that happened when my cousin-in-law Ashikur Rahman Khan dragged us into the magical realm of board games.

Little did I know that these seemingly simple games could be a goldmine of inspiration for anyone in the branding profession.

Yes, board games, with their killer design, storytelling prowess, and engaging gimmicks, might help you think fresh. Recently, this newfound source of inspiration even helped us develop a content idea. We will get to that part soon.

But first, let me express my perspective on how board games are like a fountain of creative goodness for marketers.

Let's dive into 'Camel Up', a board game where players bet on racing camels, combining strategy and luck to predict the outcomes of a camel race.

The whole game is infused with this awesome Egyptian vibe. The dice roller in the game is a pyramid itself. The game features a tree on the board that serves no purpose in gameplay but adds to the atmospheric detailing.

This attention to detail elevates the game beyond mere entertainment.

It strengthens the gimmick, enhances the gaming experience; showcasing how incorporating cultural or thematic elements into brand experiences can transport consumers to a new world and build lasting connections with Brands.

See the example of 'Pit'- a game of trading cards.

In this game, a player has to collect all the cards of the same sign (commodities, in the case of this game) before others through cunning trades.

The fun thing is that the market, or you may say trading, opens with a bell ringing.

As soon as someone collects the cards of the same sign, they again have to press the bell and announce that. And guess what? The game developers toss in a bell right inside the pack.

Firstly, the bell here makes the game setting interesting.

The kick-off bell kind of gives an impression that you have to be fast. And when someone claims to win by pressing the bell, it creates a sense of achievement.

It's like you have earned the right to claim it by pressing a bell. That's a feel-good moment. The game nicely illustrates how simple touchpoints can capture the mind and make a brand stick in the mind.

Let's not forget the power of brilliant copy in some board games. 'Exploding Kittens' is a game that showcases witty and humorous copywriting on its cards using puns, palindromes etc. And the artwork on the cards is hilarious.

There is a card in this game named 'Tacocat'. The cat on the card says, "I am a palindrome" (referring to the fact that the word 'Tacocat' is a palindrome).

Sometimes, of course depending on the brand persona, we can infuse a playful vibe into the brand's language.

Now let me tell you how exposure to boardgames helped us crack the content idea for IPDC Finance's Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture.

In this age of the Internet, who doesn't have game schedules? So, we wanted to spice things up with the fixture. In the first version, our agency beautifully drew up all the 7 stadiums for Bangladesh's group stage matches.

Then we thought, why not turn it into an actual treasure hunt?

Our team was on a mission across 7 diverse locations in India, and to make it playful, we dropped aeroplane footprints from one venue to another.

In each location, we spiced things up with cultural elements. Mumbai got a dose of Bollywood with SRK striking his iconic pose.

Unique titles for each location were also mentioned, like Pune being hailed as the 'Oxford of the East'. That's right, we took a page out of boardgames to make it interesting.

In the age of everyone-has-it schedules, we added value by showcasing India's cultural diversity. And to top it off, our agency transformed the basic static schedule into a dynamic animated content masterpiece.

Board game concepts can be adapted for below-the-line (BTL) marketing activities as well.

What about considering hosting game-themed events or workshops where consumers can experience interactive gameplay related to a brand or product? Elements from board games can also be incorporated into product packaging, promotional materials, or even social media campaigns to create a sense of engagement and excitement.

I'm not declaring a mandatory board game marathon for every marketer out there.

I mean, sure, we talk about reading books and watching movies to spice up our creative soup, right? Why? Because these things sneak into our brains and spark ideas.

It's the slow burn of inspiration that sticks with us.

Now, I'm just throwing it out there – maybe, just maybe, board games could slide right into that mix.