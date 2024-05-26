Game over for carrom? Factories struggle to survive

In a small room within the bustling Kamarpara area of Chattogram city's Chaumuhani, Md Shahjahan was meticulously crafting carrom boards.

Alongside one other worker, he manages to produce 20-30 boards a week, which is a stark contrast to a decade ago, when Shahjahan's factory employed 6-7 workers and churned out 150-200 carrom boards weekly.

Shahjahan's story reflects the fading rhythm of Bangladesh's carrom board industry.

A combination of rising raw material costs (wood, board, paint), labour expenses, and a significant drop in demand have pushed the industry to the brink. The skilled artisan shortage further compounds the problem, with many abandoning the trade altogether.

Shahjahan told TBS, "We barely make any profit after production costs. I have been in this business for nearly 25 years and even had to close it once before due to its unsustainability. But a few months ago, I gave it another shot with this small setup."

A time when carrom ruled

Once a vibrant part of the subcontinent's sporting culture, carrom boards were once found in most homes across the country. However, as people's leisure activities shifted towards digital entertainment, the demand for carrom gradually waned.

The industry took a further hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, teetering on the verge of collapse.

Industry insiders recall a time when over 200 carrom board manufacturing units thrived across the country, scattered in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Chandpur, Chattogram, Kushtia, and Chuadanga.

These factories employed hundreds and produced thousands of carrom boards monthly.

Now, those numbers have dwindled to 30-35 in Dhaka, 6 in Chattogram, and a handful scattered across other districts. The industry's monthly output now stands at 5,500-6,500 carrom boards with a production value of Tk1.5-2 crore.

Recalling the golden days of the trade, Yasir Bhuiyan, director of Green Sports in Chattogram's Stadium Para, said, "Carrom board sales used to be very profitable. Even a decade ago, we sold hundreds of boards a month. Now demand is so low that in the month since Ramadan we have only sold two."

Pioneers and the shifting landscape

Yusuf Patwari is a pivotal figure behind the revival of the carrom board industry after Bangladesh's liberation.

Under his leadership, the industry flourished, with factories established across major cities. However, almost all these pioneering entrepreneurs have passed away, with some of their second generation carrying the torch.

One such successor was Khalilur Rahman, the first carrom board manufacturer in Chattogram, who established K Rahman in the city's Eidgah area in 1990. While the factory closed in 2012, artisans from the region have kept the carrom board industry alive in Chattogram.

"Labour disputes and unreliable workers plagued us. Workers would leave to start their own factories, undercutting prices and making it impossible for us to compete. We had to shut down," Khalilur told TBS.

"The early 2000s were a golden era. We used to produce a truckload, or 300 carrom boards, daily. Rising labour costs, competition from these new factories, and stagnant carrom board prices despite increasing raw material costs led to our decline. We now focus on other sporting goods," he added.

Abdur Rahim, owner of A Rahim Carrom in Chandpur, also spoke about similar hurdles faced by carrom board manufacturers in the district.

"There were 8-10 carrom board factories before the pandemic, but only three remain in Hajiganj upazila," he said.

The dominance has now shifted southwest to Kushtia and Chuadanga. These regions offer significant advantages: lower raw material costs, particularly wood, and cheaper labour.

Industry insiders claim that wood is sold at almost half the price in Kushtia and Chuadanga compared to Chattogram. Labour wages are also lower by Tk200-400.

Artisans in this region have also embraced innovations, using high-quality and water-resistant materials to enhance the durability of their carrom boards.

Md Al-Amin, a carrom board manufacturer in Chattogram, said, "The high costs of raw materials and labour make it difficult for us to compete. In the southwest, they can produce carrom boards that last for years at a fraction of the price."

An uncertain future

The carrom board industry faces an uncertain future. While the ease of manufacturing has led to increased competition, driving down prices for consumers, it has also resulted in a saturated market with low profit margins.

This, coupled with the slow-moving nature of the product, necessitates a cash-based business model, making it difficult for smaller manufacturers to recover debts or expand their operations.

FM Azim Kabir of SBA Carrom in Kushtia told TBS, "Carrom boards can be made without heavy machinery. This leads to a situation where skilled workers break away and set up their own shops, often undercutting prices. Carrom is a slow-moving product, so getting stuck with unpaid debts can be crippling."

The enduring appeal of carrom lies in its simplicity and ability to bring people together. However, the future of Bangladesh's carrom board industry remains to be seen.