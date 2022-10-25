Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

A staggering 800 million children in the world have a high blood lead level. In Bangladesh, the number is between 30 to 32 million, according to the Institute of Health Matrix, an independent global health research centre at the University of Washington.

Exposure to lead, a naturally occurring toxic metal, can seriously affect human health, especially that of children. Even at lower levels of exposure, which may not show symptoms, lead can affect children's brain development, resulting in reduced intelligence quotient (IQ), behavioural changes such as reduced attention span and increased antisocial behaviour, and reduced educational attainment, World Health Organisation [WHO] warns.

"In Bangladesh, the population's exposure to lead is extensive," Dr Mahfuzar Rahman, the country director of Pure Earth, Bangladesh told The Business Standard.

Pure Earth (PE) is a non-profit organisation based in the United States. The organisation works to identify, and solve pollution problems in low- and middle-income countries, with a focus on lead, which consists 80-90% of their work, and mercury.

Battery recycling is a major source of lead contamination in the country, Mahfuzar said. Even food items like turmeric and some other spices are highlighted with lead chromate, causing lead poisoning in humans.

Photo: Courtesy

The third major source is paint. Large paint companies in Bangladesh do not use lead, but smaller ones do, according to Mahfuzar Rahman. But that is not all.

"Aluminium cookware also has lead in it. We found lead in some cookware while doing source identification," the Pure Earth country director said, adding, "even your coffee mug may contain lead."

More testing is now underway to determine how much leaching of lead actually happens during cooking with such kitchenware, he said.

Pure Earth has identified 400 lead contamination sites in Bangladesh. Another study by a global lender marked 1,100 spots. Apart from these, there are more spots, experts believe.

Icddr,b tested 500 children in Bangladesh, and found high blood lead levels in 80% children.

"This is very alarming. You must have noticed, children nowadays do not want to study. One of the reasons behind this is high blood lead level. Lead is a neurotoxin," Mahfuzar said.

Not one organisation's job

Pure Earth has partnered with different organisations and government agencies to push forward the agenda.

"PE works with Unicef globally. We have a flagship programme called PECP [Protecting Every Child's Potential], which runs in six countries including Bangladesh. PECP is funded by Clarios Foundation. Pure Earth, Bangladesh [PEB] works with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Department of Environment, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Food. The Toxic site identification programme is funded by USAID and the French government is also going to fund some components," the country director said.

Dr Mahfuzar Rahman. Sketch: TBS

"Through the PECP project, we have worked with DGHS and a training module was developed for doctors at the periphery level, so they identify child patients who also should undergo a lead level testing. The government has implemented it in some areas," Mahfuzar informed us.

USAID funded a study in 50 countries in the world, in which lead contaminated sites were marked. Pure Earth has identified 400 such sites in Bangladesh under this project.

Givewell is another non-government donor who is interested in identifying the sources of contamination. They are funding projects in 40 countries. Under this programme, Pure Earth collects different products from the market and tests those for lead.

"If we can identify the sources, prevention can be done, and if someone develops health problems caused by lead, s/he can be treated," said Mahfuzar, a doctor by training who later specialised in metal poisoning.

The cleanup op

Pure Earth has done some cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water, leading to death of cattle and morbidity in children.

But the process has many complications.

"There are no local soil pollution standards in Bangladesh, which needs to be followed. We actually followed EPA [US Environmental Protection Agency] standards," said Dr M Aziz Hasan, a professor of Geology, University of Dhaka, who was involved in the cleanup operation.

Photo: Courtesy

"Lead basically exists in the top 1 to 3 cm layer in a contaminated site. And it spreads in a 200 to 300 metre radius. The trick is to scrape the soil and dispose of it in a restricted location, especially engineered for the purpose. Here in Bangladesh, we do not have any such arrangement," Professor Hasan added.

The project was expensive, the experts involved in the project said. However, the Professor said it was due to the engagement of foreign experts and consultants. The cost will lower if the government takes over and the cleanup is done locally.

But this is not what he emphasises.

"The problem is, the number of such sites is very high. These informal factories switch locations frequently. The most important thing is to stop the pollution in the first place. Otherwise, cleaning up will be meaningless," the Professor explained.

The way forward

Lead contamination is not yet looked at very seriously in Bangladesh. And the government bodies acknowledge this.

"Not much work has been done in Bangladesh regarding lead poisoning. Icddr,b has found high levels of lead in under-five children, adolescents, and pregnant women. Now, Unicef, Pure Earth and some other organisations are working on how to minimise lead poisoning. DG Health is coordinating the initiative," Dr Mazharul Islam, Line Director, Policy, Monitoring, and Research at DGHS told TBS.

Government authorities sometimes conduct drives and shut down illegal battery recycling plants, but they always move to another area and continue their work.

"We recommend the government to stop doing this, because it is ineffective, and also, people's livelihood is involved in this. Rather, we ask the government to bring these plants under formal arrangements so monitoring and regulation is easier. We are working with the Ministry of Commerce on how to make the transformation possible," said Dr Mahfuzar Rahman.

"The government needs to prioritise the issue; we are here to assist it. We will work closely with the Department of Environment and DGHS to identify and review existing policies and make recommendations to update those policies for effective monitoring of lead usage in Bangladesh," he added.

PEB recommends that the government include blood lead levels testing in the national surveillance system. Once in place, this system can raise the alarm of lead contamination in a particular area, and the government can immediately take necessary steps to minimise it.