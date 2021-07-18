Noir highlights comfort and colour in their Eid collection

Mode

TBS Report 
18 July, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 03:09 pm

Noir highlights comfort and colour in their Eid collection

TBS Report 
18 July, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 03:09 pm
The women’s kurtis have embroideries and laces to add an extra elegant touch for Eid
The women’s kurtis have embroideries and laces to add an extra elegant touch for Eid

One of the most popular clothing brands in the country, Noir has brought out their collection for Eid-ul-Azha.

The brand is known for their comfortable yet trendy and fashionable clothes for men, women, and children.

This year, their Eid collection is full of colourful clothes in comfortable materials like cotton, viscose, pure linen, cashmilon etc, keeping in mind the weather and the lockdown situation. 

Noir categorises their ethnic collections into two types: Zinari (premium quality) and Regular.

For this Eid, in the men's section, there are kurtas, shirts, tee-shirts, joggers etc. For the women's section, there are casual wear, kurtis, tops, pants etc.

The women's kurtis have embroideries and laces to add an extra elegant touch for Eid.

The colours used for men's kurtas are soft shades of white, beige, and yellow, along with purple and blue.

The contemporary and simple designs make Noir outfits perfect for indoors celebrations.

The price range for women's clothing is between Tk1,695 and Tk5,495. For men's clothing, the price starts from Tk695 and goes up to Tk3,495. Children's kurtas are priced between Tk1,095 and Tk1,295.

Customers can shop online from Noir's Facebook and Instagram page or visit their outlets located in Uttara, Banani, Dhanmondi, and Bailey Road to check out the collection.
 

