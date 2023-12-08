Fashion in monochrome: Less is more

The fundamental aspect behind choosing a monochrome statement is that you do not have to feel extremely conscious of your look when you are out and about. Photo: Gorur Ghash

Colours make everything look better and brighter. And that notion is even more prominent in fashion. However, pour too much colour in your fashion, you might feel like a misplaced circus clown.

Then there are those who shoot for attires – for both formal and informal settings – of one colour, or two at best, from head to toe. Although that might sound a little drab, for those concerned with their body image, less is always more.

"Honestly speaking, I used to enjoy wearing very flashy colours as a teenager. Also, you see, teens are also targeted and convinced to dress very colourfully. That is probably an underlying reason why we still like to see ourselves in the mirror wearing flashy coloured clothing," Abrina Humayra, a working professional, said.

Photo: Gorur Ghash

Then how or when did Abrina execute a change in her clothing?

"You remember Finding Nemo? If it is easy for a literal clownfish to get lost, I thought it did not matter if I put on all the colours of the rainbow. That would make me stand out alright, but not as a pleasing presence. So, I gradually moved to more subtle and basic yet timeless colours and shades of brown, blue, green, white, etc," she explained.

Nowadays, as workplaces have relaxed dress codes and allow employees to dress up fashionably, monochrome fashion has really picked up pace. Look around and you will see plenty of working people in shirts and t-shirts of solid colours all around you.

"I mostly wear monochrome to my workplace. It feels formal, very subtle yet elegant, unlike prints that feel gaudy and casual. If you can pair oversized monochrome dresses with the right accessories, it gives you a very formal look," said Fatima Suraiya, a model who also has a day job.

Photo: Gorur Ghash

But a little caveat Fatima shared was that pairing accessories with monochrome attire is a little tricky. One has to pick up the right pants or the right shoes to complement the monochrome dress.

"Monochrome fashion gives off very neat, elite and minimalistic vibes. But I cannot really associate deshi clothes with it. Suits, pants, shirts, jumpsuits go well in monochrome. Also, I don't enjoy a lot of texture in this form; they must feel plain. Here, the colour is everything," said Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, an influencer and model.

The fundamental aspect behind choosing this statement is that you do not have to feel extremely conscious of your look when you are out and about. These subtle colours are just there, exuding their own aura. It is the safest bet one could place.

"Monochrome dresses have been in fashion for the better part of the last couple of years," said Fahim Islam Shetab, the Director of Commercial and Business Development at fashion brand Gorur Ghash.

"Two-three years ago, prints were cool but monochrome is in fashion now. More people now want monochromatic colours and to an extent it is also inclusive. Solid colours work for both people who are and aren't confident with their fashion statement," Shetab said.

Also, people have certain colours they love and enjoy wearing. For them, monochrome fashion is the way to go, he opined.

"Worldwide, there is a rising trend in combining texture with mono colours. It can be a fun and interesting experience, based on how these fabrics feel on your skin and on top of that, it looks cool. That trend has caught on in Bangladesh. Gorur Ghash is seeing a lot more orders of textured monochrome clothing," stated Shetab.

When accessorising, one — or two pieces at best — can stand out. Monochromatic colours create a beautiful backdrop for these pieces to really pop out, for example, a completely white wrist watch for men or a long, catchy earring for the ladies.

All in all, there is very little that can go wrong with fashion in monochrome. But what does a member of the fashion industry have to say about it?

Fashion designer Safiya Sathi, who also owns a namesake fashion brand, said, "With monochrome fashion, you don't have to be worried about contrast. Whether the colour you're wearing is of the lighter or the deeper hue, monochrome makes it stress-free. It gives off a bold outlook," Safiya said.

Photo: Gorur Ghash

Monochrome fashion is fast fashion, the fashion designer opines.

People who are always on the go and have little time at hand to worry about dressing up, tend to go with it. As its popularity grows, designers feel more confident to bring monochrome into their design language.

Not only in fashion out on the streets, monochrome has slowly, but surely, been taking its own space in showbiz. Previously, costume, set and production designers and directors would rather actors wear high-contrast costumes to make the advertised product stand out. That has since been changing.

"For a long time, high-contrast shades were trendy on TV. Clients asked for it, for example, bright red costumes against a blue backdrop, but it's changing now. This was heavily influenced by showbiz trends around the world," Safiya added.

Do's

Pick colours and accessories from the same shades of colour

Pair textured tops with plain trousers or vice versa

Plain colours to work and bright colours outdoors

Don'ts