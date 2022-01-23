Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

Mode

Reuters
23 January, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 12:12 pm

Related News

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

Dior Homme took to the catwalk with a line-up of embellished men’s looks, offering a romantic take on tailoring for one of the major shows of Paris fashion week

Reuters
23 January, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 12:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Fashion industry events have remained subdued due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases, which kept many international visitors from attending, but the Dior show drew crowds of onlookers to the Place de la Concorde angling for a view of the celebrity arrivals, who included Naomi Campbell.

Inside the temporary venue, models strode down a replica of the ornate Pont Alexandre bridge in grey Birkenstocks and sequined derbies, showcasing the designs drawn up by Dior men's artistic director Kim Jones.

"I wanted to look at the archive, at the purity of the beginnings of the house, at its original impulse," said Jones, who dedicated the show to fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley, who died on Tuesday.

Drawing on silhouettes from early collections of the 75-year-old label, which belongs to LVMH, the designer tweaked the house's famously feminine bar jacket offering a version for men.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

He brightened the line-up's muted palette of grey, beige and ivory tones with embroidered lily-of-the-valley flower patterns and shimmery patches of sequins, applying them to sweaters and sleek puffer jackets.

Finishing the looks, models wore trim berets that matched their outfits. The house's hat designer, Stephen Jones, accompanied the designer for his post-show bow, when a burst of sunlight was projected onto the backdrop of a grey, Paris skyline.

Features

Paris Fashion Week / Dior Homme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

5m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

1h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

2h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Sootlee: Giving kalamkari a trendy identity

1h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

16h | Videos
Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

18h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

18h | Videos
Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna