Pregnant Rihanna steals the show in Paris fashion week

Rihanna. Photo: Collected
Rihanna. Photo: Collected

Popstar Rihanna turned heads by flaunting her baby bump in a sheer black dress while attending the Dior 2022/2023 Fashion Show during 2022 Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (1 March) in Paris, France.

The popstar accessorised her dress with a layered necklace, a pair of shiny leather boots and a matching jacket.

Rihanna at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Getty image via Elle
Rihanna at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Getty image via Elle

Rihanna has been stealing headlines with her maternity attire since she announced her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky in January. 

On 28 February, Rihanna attended Off-White's Fashion Show in a Nude Leather Mini Dress and paired it with Diesel by Glenn Martens coat with it and carried a Dior bag.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in Off White Fashion Show in Paris. Photo: Collected via Just Jared
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in Off White Fashion Show in Paris. Photo: Collected via Just Jared

During an interview with "Rifinery29" Rihanna said, "When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy appearance, and that you're not sexy right now [but] you'll get back there and I don't believe in that shit. So, I'm trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me."

 

