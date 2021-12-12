Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 01:10 pm

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

The designs represent our flag and our love towards our country

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 01:10 pm
Photo/ Bishwo Rang
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Fashion house Bishwo Rang is paying tribute to 50 years of Bangladesh by introducing festive wears in red and green. 

When it is about celebrating our country and its culture through fashion, Bishwo Rang is one of the first names that come to mind. 

The clothes designed for Victory Day are not merely made for commercial sales, their ideas have stemmed from a sense of responsibility and deep love towards our country. 

In numerous shades of green and red, customers will find tee shirts, sharis, panjabis, scarves and even mugs.

The tee-shirts have graphical forms of our flag presented with a combination of typography and calligraphy. 

The green anchals of the sharis look like green fields with lines from patriotic songs printed on the borders as well as the body. The bright shades of red represent a rising sun.     

Throughout the month of December, all Bishwo Rang outlets will have these special dresses on display and for sales. 

Thick cotton and khadi have been used for winter. As usual, tie dye, block, batik, cutwork, applique etc have been used. 

Details can be found at www.bishworang.com and the Facebook page 'bishworang fan club'.  
 

Fashion brand / bishwo rang

