Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

In 2017, when Zubaida Faiza Bashir was pregnant with her first child, she went through body dysmorphia like most expectant mothers. That was when she realised the power of good clothes for the first time.

"Back at that time, I remember how I loved to dress up for myself. It used to make me feel good about my body and gave me confidence," reminisced Zubaida.

During her pregnancy, she formed her titular brand 'Zubaida Faiza Clothing' and started designing bespoke outfits. Since then, her journey of channelling her inner confidence through her work has not stopped.

Initially, her clients were mostly her family members and friends. When everyone began to appreciate her designs, she started showcasing them in different exhibitions.

"My business helped me a lot to combat my postpartum depression. It also helped me create another identity other than being a mother, which I absolutely love," she shared with us.

Born in Chattogram, Zubaida did her major in International Business from North South University. After that, she did her Masters from Monash University.

The luxury prets are made from local fabrics like muslin, kota silk, Rajshahi silk etc. Photo: Courtesy

"Fashion designing was never in my academics but I think I was always into designing. I even worked as a freelance graphics designer at one point," she informed us.

Even though the brand started its journey as an online entity, it established its first atelier at Gulshan in the same year. Recently, they relocated to a bigger space in Banani.

Designed by Thinkspace, the 1,200 square feet brand new outlet of Zubaida Faiza Clothing is an ultimate getaway for fashion enthusiasts.

Adorned with earthy hues and metallic details, the studio radiates an aura of Rajasthani royalty, although Zubaida believes that her designs resonate with Pakistani panache more.

The best thing about the brand is the level of customisation it offers. It also caters to every shape and sizes.

Children are not left out either, for Zubaida Faiza Clothing makes bespoke pieces for them. You will find beautiful twinning sets for mothers and daughters. Zubaida has designed customised maternity pieces as well.

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes, even though pastels have remained her favourites since the brand's inception.

The brand launches its collection in three separate lines – bridal, semi bridal or party wear and luxury pret.

Photo: Courtesy

For bridal line and party wear, Zubaida mostly prefers organza, Pakistani raw silk, net, malai crepe and other imported fabrics.

On the other hand, luxury prets are made from local fabrics like muslin, kota silk, Rajshahi silk etc.

"The pandemic wrecked the local fabric market. Hence, we try to help the shop owners by buying as much local fabrics as we can," she added.

Most of the embellishments are done in heavy embroidery and zardosi. The brand is also famous for incorporating badla work (creating motifs with thin metal strips) in their clothes.

While answering what makes the brand stand out in the crowd, Zubaida said, "We try not to get carried away by storming trends. Rather, we focus on building a legacy by making pieces that will look good on everyone," added Zubaida.

As of now, Zubaida Faiza Clothing is a team of around 20 people while Zubaida remains the sole designer. The brand's factory is located at Gulshan Notun Bazar.

Photo: Courtesy

The price of the bridal line starts from Tk1.8 lac and goes up to Tk3 lac, whereas the semi bridal line ranges between Tk50,000 to Tk90,000. The luxury prets are priced from Tk 20,000 to Tk 50,000.

The beauty of Zubaida Faiza Clothing is that all of its collections are designed to dress you with fine, feathery fabrics in the prettiest shades.

The brand's official page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ZubaidaFaizaClothing) and Instagram account (IG handle: zubaidafaiza_official) carries all the contact details and clients can visit the atelier during working hours.