From exhibition to big fashion brand: The inspiring journey of Shoilpik

Fashion brand “Shoilpik”, mostly popular for panjabis, shirts, t-shirts and three-pieces, currently runs 17 outlets in Chattogram city alone, and a total of 46 outlets in Rangamati, Bandarban, Khagrachhari, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, and various upazilas. This photo was taken at the Sanmar Ocean City branch of Shoilpik in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS

From participating in an exhibition to establishing a successful fashion brand, HM Elias has come a long way. His journey is not just inspiring but also reflects the potential of a small business to grow into a well-known brand.

It all started when HM Elias and his four friends participated in an exhibition at the Chattogram Shilpakala Academy with clothes designed by them in 2001.

Even though they managed to sell 50% of their inventory for Tk85,000, his friends quit the enterprise as the profit seemed to them meagre compared to the efforts they had made. But Elias was determined to pursue his passion for fashion designing.

Elias' father's struggles in achieving success in his ice cream factory business inspired him to stick to this profession. Moreover, his wife's support motivated him to participate in the clothing exhibition at Chattogram Shilpakala Academy again in the next two years.

The response was outstanding, and the designs made by Elias representing native culture were highly appreciated by the younger generation.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS

After completing his higher education at the Fine Arts Institute of Chittagong University, Elias vowed to build his career in fashion designing. He initially named his enterprise "Dhong", but he had to change the name to "Shoilpik" due to his family's objection to the name.

Elias – hailing from Satkania upazila of Chattogram – started his business in a room of his house in Moulvipara in the port city's Agrabad.

In 2004, Elias invested Tk15 lakh and launched a showroom in Singapore Bangkok Market in Agrabad. It was at that point that Shoilpik began to advance in the fashion world of Chattogram. Shoilpik outlets began to take space in all shopping malls of Chattogram city.

At present, Shoilpik has 17 outlets in Chattogram city, and the total number of its outlets in the three hill districts of Rangamati, Bandarban, Khagrachari, the tourist town of Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, and various upazilas is 46.

Shoilpik is now a renowned brand for various types of clothing, including panjabis, shirts, t-shirts, and three pieces. More than 400 workers work in three factories and outlets at Chandranagar, Khulshi, and Dewanhat in Chattogram city.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS

Shoilpik produces more than 100,000 pieces of dresses a year. The managing director of the company, artist HM Elias himself, designs these dresses.

Shoilpik makes clothes through taking into account the purchasing power of people of all spheres of society. The fashion brand comes up with new dress designs on the occasions of Eid and Pahela Baishakh.

Shoilpik has won several awards for its work in the fashion industry, including the Close-Up One Fashion Contest 2000 Award and the Onyadin and Prothom Alo Eid fashion contests.

Business expansion into furniture sector

In 2014, Shoilpik expanded its business into the furniture sector. The company has two large showrooms located at Kazi Deuri on Agrabad Access Road in Chattogram city.

Elias Hossain personally designs all of the furniture, much like he does with his clothing business. Shoilpik employs over 100 workers in the furniture section.

Shoilpik has now become a family business, with Elias's elder brothers Mohammad Ali and Shaukat Ali serving as chairman and vice chairman, respectively. His three younger brothers, Liaqat Ali, Jahangir Alam, and Obaidul Haque, serve as directors of the company.

All members of the family oversee the operations of both the clothing outlets and the furniture business of Shoilpik.

New generation eyes bigger

The new generation in the family is planning to popularise the Shoilpik brand of clothes beyond the borders of the country.

Elias told The Business Standard, "We have brought Shoilpik this far as a fashion brand. Our next generation will expand its size further. Shoilpik's clothing will be exported abroad."

Present challenges

Elias also said that the family is having to deal with several crises in running the business at present.

"Increases in wages of workers, raw material prices, and shop rent, and above all, excessive harassment by the VAT department are disappointing for us. Undue interference, harassment, and the tendency of VAT department officials taking unethical benefits are hindering business expansion."

Elias has urged government policymakers to take action to remove these obstacles and create a more supportive environment for business expansion.