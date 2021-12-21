Abaya and Gown's top buyers celebration held

Fashion house Abaya and Gown organised a top buyers celebration party at a restaurant Dhaka's Dhanmondi on Saturday.

In the party, the fashion house organised several events for the invited guests. Those include- photoshoot, live programme, buffet lunch and raffle-draw, etc.

The guests were specially selected by the fashion house who are the top purchasers from the last Eid season.

Abaya and Gown CEO Marufa Jahan said, "Every year we arrange this ceremony with our selected customers. This ceremony is the occasion of the soul connection between consumers and suppliers. Here we not only give the gift to our customers, but our consumers also bring gifts for us which is very exciting and joyful."

Misrat Jahan Pinki, managing director of Abaya and Gown said, "We already have got a very good response from our clients. They feel confident to wear our clothes."

