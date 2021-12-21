Abaya and Gown's top buyers celebration held

Mode

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 02:59 pm

Related News

Abaya and Gown's top buyers celebration held

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 02:59 pm
Abaya and Gown&#039;s top buyers celebration held

Fashion house Abaya and Gown organised a top buyers celebration party at a restaurant Dhaka's Dhanmondi on Saturday.

In the party, the fashion house organised several events for the invited guests. Those include- photoshoot, live programme, buffet lunch and raffle-draw, etc. 

The guests were specially selected by the fashion house who are the top purchasers from the last Eid season.

Abaya and Gown CEO Marufa Jahan said, "Every year we arrange this ceremony with our selected customers. This ceremony is the occasion of the soul connection between consumers and suppliers. Here we not only give the gift to our customers, but our consumers also bring gifts for us which is very exciting and joyful."

Misrat Jahan Pinki, managing director of Abaya and Gown said, "We already have got a very good response from our clients. They feel confident to wear our clothes."
 

Fashion brand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

53m | Features
Our workers have long faced harassment and suffered the consequences for lack of skills in foreign countries. This needs to change. Photo: Mumit M

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

3h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

5h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

17h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

17h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today