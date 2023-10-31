Inktober: A spooktacular celebration of Halloween

As the crisp autumn air settles in and leaves don their fiery cloaks of red and gold, the season of Halloween casts its enchanting spell upon us.

It's a time when ghouls, goblins, and witches take centre stage, and the thrill of the unknown beckons us to explore the eerie realms of the supernatural.

Inktober, a worldwide art challenge that began in 2009, encourages aspiring artists to create ink drawings throughout the month of October.

Each day comes with its unique themes. This creative endeavour perfectly complements the spirit of Halloween, making it a thrilling and spine-tingling way to celebrate the season.

I initially started participating in this global challenge back in 2019, but I barely made it through. I could not motivate myself enough to complete more than a few sketches out of 31.

Illustration by Rexy Jason Gomez

So that is quite a struggling but pleasuresome memory I have of my initial days of participating in this challenge.

Fast forward to 2022, I completed the Inktober challenge for the very first time. How? Well It was just this one individual who's very close to my heart, who said that I should do it this time and do it justice and constantly supported me and motivated me each day, asked whether I'm being able to do it or not and therefore was my core reason behind successfully completing the Inktober challenge of 2022, and this year as well.

In the end, the whole journey was one of love. It was that pure unwavering love and support that made me do it two times in a row now. And it's my pleasure that I could show my love to that person through dedicating at least one sketch both of the times.

Part of the charm of Inktober is sharing your creations with a global audience.

Social media platforms come alive with hauntingly beautiful artwork during this time.

Artists, whether novice or professional, unite to inspire and appreciate the boundless creativity flowing through the ink-drenched pages.

And what's more interesting is that each artist can showcase their unique representation of a respective theme through their perspectives.