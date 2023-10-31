Horror: Between the unknown and being all alone

The human perceptions of horror have undergone a profound metamorphosis, driven by the inexorable evolution of societies, cultures, and individual psyches.

Essence of horror, once primarily rooted in the unknown and supernatural, has gradually shifted towards the fear of isolation and existential solitude.

This transformation can be ascribed to a confluence of factors, including advances in science, and technology, and the existential anxieties inherent to our modern, interconnected existence.

Historically, humanity has grappled with the primal fear of the unknown. This fear can be traced back to ancient mythologies, folklore, and religious narratives, where the supernatural, unseen forces embodied dread and terror.

Fear of monsters, demons, and ghosts epitomises the apprehension of the unfamiliar.

A profound dread of the dark forests, deep oceans, or the unseen realms of the cosmos plagued human thoughts, leading to a flourishing of tales and legends, each attempting to domesticate the unknown by rendering it into a comprehensible narrative.

However, as the enlightenment of science and reason has begun to erode the mystical shroud surrounding the unknown, the primordial fears have undergone a remarkable transformation.

With the advent of the scientific method and insatiable curiosity, the mysteries of the universe have progressively unravelled. Where once mysterious ailments were attributed to demonic possession, they are now diagnosed and treated by modern medicine.

The cosmos, once the realm of gods and celestial monsters, has yielded its secrets to the probing lenses of astronomers. Thus, the horror of the unknown has been supplanted by the dominion of knowledge, rendering the supernatural an antiquated spectre of terror.

In this void left by the unknown, there has been the emergence of a more contemporary fear: the dread of isolation and existential solitude. This transformation mirrors the profound social and cultural shifts of the modern era.

In interconnected, digitally mediated lives, the concept of solitude has taken on a new, terrifying dimension. The ubiquity of smartphones, social media, and the constant stream of information has paradoxically left many feeling more isolated and alone than ever before.

Examples of this modern horror can be found in literature, film, and art. Novels like Kazuo Ishiguro's "Never Let Me Go" and films like Spike Jonze's "Her" explore the unsettling implications of emotional detachment in a world saturated with technology. Even Lovecraftian or Gothic horror, despite having other elements enriching them, has succinct shades of solitude as the spear tip.

These works evoke a sense of eerie desolation and an almost dystopian atmosphere, depicting the human condition as one increasingly defined by disconnection and loneliness.

Existentialist philosophers, such as Jean-Paul Sartre and Albert Camus, have also addressed this shift in the human psyche. They grapple with the notion that the modern individual faces the existential horror of being alone in a universe devoid of inherent meaning.

The fear of an indifferent cosmos, devoid of supernatural guidance or purpose, has given rise to a profound existential dread that gnaws at the heart of our collective consciousness.

Human horrors are as old as the race itself. Its verisimilitude from the unknown to isolation is a testament to the intricate interplay of societal, cultural, and technological forces.

While the unknown once served as the fertile ground for one's deepest fears, the advance of science and reason has stripped away its mystique. In its place, the specter of existential solitude has emerged, reflecting the anxieties and complexities of modern, interconnected existence.