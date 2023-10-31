Ideas for couples to make this Halloween spooktacular

Halloween, the holiday that's been stealthily weaving its way into Bangladesh, is a great opportunity for couples to bond over some spooky festivities.

Here are a few ideas for some Halloween fun:

Costume Parties: The most obvious one is going to costume parties. have a costume party, either at home or at a friend's house. You can even plan some themed games or activities to make it extra fun! It's always fun to put on coordinated costumes and a good opportunity to use your creativity.

Also, most luxury hotels of the country host Halloween parties nowadays.

This year a few hotels in the city – such as Amari Dhaka Dhaka Regency Hotel and resort - have organised Halloween parties which include face painting stations, fortune telling sessions, best costume competition, magic show and more.

Haunted houses: Visiting haunted houses can give you a much needed adrenaline rush or at least lead to a few giggles.

Craving an adrenaline rush? Embark on a thrilling adventure by visiting one of any haunted houses you can find in the country. There might not be many options but visiting any place which is known as haunted by locals can give you a lifetime of spine chilling adventures as well.

Scary movie marathons: If cozying up at home is more your style, opt for a hair-raising movie marathon. Curate a selection of bone-chilling films, don't forget to prepare the popcorn, and stock up on some sweet treats. Dim the lights, and let the eerie ambiance seep in.

Auditory thrills: Tune in to spine-tingling horror stories on the radio or delve into eerie podcasts on platforms like Spotify and YouTube. Shows like BhootFM will have you hanging on to every word.

Planchette: Experiment with an unconventional approach by using a Ouija board to conjure a spirit of your choice. How about engaging in a spooky séance with Rabindranath Tagore or conversing with the otherworldly wisdom of Albert Einstein? It's a ghostly twist on date night.

Buffet dinners: If wild Halloween bashes aren't your cup of witch's brew, fear not. Dhaka's top hotels, such as Hotel Sarina, Six Seasons Hotel, Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Renaissance Dhaka, The Westin Dhaka, and Le Meridian, are offering buffet dinners that serve up the essence of Halloween without all the craziness