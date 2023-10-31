Dracula: When dread becomes darling

Dracula_Vedran Klemens. Illustration: Collected

As a child, one of the most terrifying things for me was Dracula – the eponymous character from Bram Stoker's legendary 1897 novel and its many subsequent adaptations.

However, as I re-read and rewatched them over the recent years, Count Dracula has appeared more and more as a rich repository of philosophical and thematic symbolism that transcends its Gothic setting – be it the original novel, suave portrayal by Bela Lugosi in the 1931 film, the elegant allure exuding portrayal by Christopher Lee in Hammer movies, the operatic conveyance by Gary Oldman in the 1992 movie, the Netflix adaptations and so on.

The fear of the unknown, aloneness, and tragedy, which are central to Dracula's character, mirror the anxieties and complexities of our contemporary world. The enduring appeal of this classic character lies in its capacity to reflect and illuminate the timeless aspects of the human experience, transcending the confines of time and culture.

At its core, the story of Dracula is a tale that confronts humanity's profound fear of the unknown. The figure of Count Dracula, a vampire, represents an embodiment of the mysterious and terrifying aspects of existence. This fear is universal and timeless; the supernatural aspect of the character underscores humanity's perennial anxiety about what lies beyond the boundaries of our understanding.

Modern society, with its rapid technological advancements and scientific discoveries, still grapples with this fear as it encounters the mysteries of artificial intelligence, genetic engineering, and the uncharted realms of space.

One of the most profound and tragic elements of the novel is the pervasive sense of aloneness that Dracula conveys. Isolated in his Transylvanian castle, he embodies the existential loneliness that pervades his immortal existence.

This existential solitude stands in stark contrast to the bustling, interconnected world of Victorian England. Dracula's yearning for connection and companionship becomes palpable, as he seeks to establish a new bloodline through his vampiric embrace.

Despite all he has, Dracula is a solitary being who moves through the centuries with a desolate heart, forever estranged from human connection. His inability to form genuine relationships or to find solace in the warmth of companionship epitomises the theme of aloneness.

In a modern world that paradoxically connects through digital media and isolates from genuine human interaction, the concept of loneliness and disconnection remains acutely relevant.

Many individuals today experience the solitude that Dracula embodies, despite being surrounded by people. The rise of social media and virtual reality technology has created a world in which individuals can be simultaneously hyper-connected and profoundly alone. Dracula, as a lonely immortal figure, becomes a poignant emblem of the isolation that haunts many in today's digital age.

The tragic dimension of the Dracula character adds a profound layer of depth to the narrative. Dracula's history, his curse of immortality, and his insatiable thirst for blood evoke a sense of tragedy. He is both a victim and a villain, and his eternal struggle against his own nature is a tragedy in itself.

Often it is suggested that his condition is not entirely of his own choosing but a result of circumstances beyond his control, which adds a layer of sympathy to the character. Dracula's character can be seen as an allegory for the human condition. The existential angst, moral dilemmas, and inner conflicts that the centuries-old Transylvania vampire faces resonate with the complexities and tragedies of contemporary life.

Dracula is not merely a tale of horror; it is a profound exploration of human existence – from the duality of good and evil, the fear of the other, the exploration of sexuality and repression, and the quest for immortality - all converge to create a multi-layered narrative with a perennial resonance.

The character is a reflection of society's own inner demons and grapples with the complexities of human existence, and in being so, the character that is synonymous with all things scary, the essence of dread, becomes a tormented, misunderstood and not easy to love darling.