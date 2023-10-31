Top 10 horror movies to watch this Halloween

Halloween is here and it's time to celebrate everything spooky and scary. It's also the best time to watch some horror movies.

Horror movies tap into our deepest fears and draw us into a world of suspense, dread, and the unknown. The 'horror' genre has existed since the early years of cinema and evolved to newer heights in each decade.

From supernatural and psychological thrills to body horror and gory slashers, this list features top 10 horror movies to binge this Halloween.

So, if you have nothing else planned, grab some popcorn, turn off the lights and indulge in some of the best the genre has to offer.

Psycho (1960)

Master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece shattered the mould of conventional horror, ushering in the era of psychological thrillers. The story revolves around a secretary's ill-fated stay at a remote motel run by a young man. It is as scary as other movies in this list, but it is interesting to watch how Hitchcock crafted this classic and laid the groundwork for the genre.

The Shining (1980)

Stanley Kubrick's eerie adaptation of Stephen King's novel, focuses on a family's unsettling experiences in a haunted, snowbound hotel. The movie is full of unsettling scenarios and explores madness in isolation. It's a perfect blend of psychological horror and supernatural dread.

The Exorcist (1973)

Another bone-chilling horror classic where a young girl's demonic possession leads to a desperate battle as two priests attempt to save her soul from evil. William Friedkin's direction and groundbreaking practical effects set a new standard for horror and still continues to entertain modern audiences.

Halloween (1978)

John Carpenter's slasher classic which introduced us to one of horror's most iconic antagonists, Michael Myers. The silent and relentless killer escapes from a mental institution to stalk a babysitter in a quiet suburban neighbourhood on a Halloween night. It is full of suspense and atmospheric tension and remains one of the most iconic movies of the genre.

Alien (1979)

Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror masterpiece follows a spaceship crew who find themselves up against a deadly extraterrestrial organism that hunts them down. This is another iconic movie and the top notch visual and special effects make the alien the stuff of nightmares.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Tobe Hooper's low-budget masterpiece which is a grim and graphic tale of a group of friends that becomes prey to a family of sadistic cannibals in rural Texas. Banned in several countries on release, it is without a doubt the most impactful and influential slasher movie ever made.

The Thing (1982)

John Carpenter's body horror unfolds in a remote Antarctic research station, where a shape-shifting alien entity infiltrates a group of researchers. As the crew engages in a gruesome fight for survival, the tension and paranoia in this classic are deeply felt.

Ring (1998)

Japanese horror classic where a reporter and her ex-husband investigate a cursed videotape that condemns its viewer to a terrifying death within seven days. Director Hideo Nakata introduces us to the malevolent and downright creepy spirit Sadako, who will surely haunt you in your dreams.

Martyrs (2008)

In this disturbing French horror directed by Pascal Laugier, two young women seek revenge against their childhood tormentors, leading them down a nightmarish path of sadistic torture. This movie will simply ruin you. It is an emotionally haunting journey into the darkest corners of the human soul, leaving you with a lingering sense of dread and existential questioning.

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

In the midst of a zombie apocalypse, a diverse group of strangers barricades themselves in a farmhouse, sparking tension and survival challenges. George A Romero's groundbreaking movie not only revolutionised the zombie sub-genre but also offered a stark social commentary, which is still relevant to this day.

Honorary mentions: Rosemary's Baby (1968), The Fly (1986), Hereditary (2018), Train to Busan (2016), The Innocents (1961), It Follows (2014), The Conjuring (2013), Insidious, Dabbe 4, Possession (1981), Suspiria (1977), Get Out (2017)

More horror recommendations: Let the Right One In (2008), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), Friday the 13th (1980), The Orphanage (2007), The Blair Witch Project (1999), Dawn of the Dead (1978), Ju-On: The Grudge (2002), The Babadook (2014), Dabbe: The Possession (2013), The Descent (2005)