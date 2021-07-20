How to design a kid-friendly interior

Round ended furniture is perfect as kids won’t hurt themselves while running around. Poofs and rugs are a great addition as they welcome the kids to join a family gathering. Photo: Modsy

Home is a child's first school, and the place where they spend most of the time. So kid-friendly home decorations are very important, but in most cases, they are ignored.

However, just because you have children, it does not mean your home can not have its own style.

Here are some tips you can follow to decorate your home in a way that is both sophisticated and kid-friendly.

Open up the space

Kids love to wander around a free space. But rapid urbanisation has reduced open spaces such as parks and playgrounds.

An open space is good for the kids to play around, especially in the pandemic. Photo: Interior Design Ideas

It is important to have a family space that will allow you to spend time with them and also keep an eye on them. That can be an open dining space, a living room, or even a game room.

Your wall is a canvas

Decorating the walls play a vital role when it comes to home decoration. Paint them with any of your child's favourite colours.

Mondocherry Whitewash Childs room storage colorful prints and pop flowers

Use different colours (not just pink or blue) and patterns. A sky pattern on the ceiling is a great idea - kids will love to fall asleep under the 'sky'.

Frame their artistic masterpieces and display them with pride on the walls. It would boost their confidence and inspire them to be more creative.

You can also decorate your walls with photos of your children's favourite superheroes or cartoon characters.

Moral lessons or even lines from poems etc can also be framed and hung on the walls. Children can look at them and learn every day.

Give your kids a platform to be creative

The famous painter Pablo Picasso had said, "Every child is an artist. The problem is to remain an artist once they grow up."

So, provide your kids with the environment to discover their latent talents. Keep a chalkboard in their room to let them write their random thoughts, poems, or ideas.

Keep a canvas, art papers, pencils or watercolours to encourage them to explore their artistic side.

Frame their artistic masterpieces and display them with pride on the walls. Photo: Swatchpop!

Keep craft items and let them be as creative as they can be! You might not get a smudge-free home, but you will have happy kids with loads of creativity.

Choose furniture keeping your kids in mind

Solid wood can handle a lot and it has no sharp edges. Glass or veneer on the other hand is high maintenance and can be painful for kids in case an accident occurs.

Educate them about the harm plastic does to our environment and purchase furniture made of cane or wood.

Try to use round ended furniture so that they do not hurt themselves while running around. Cover the sharp edges with plastic tape or styrofoam pads.

Use child-safe drawer straps so that they do not open all of them and start climbing into your cabinets!

Keep some soft seating like pouffes, floor cushions, or even soft rugs.

Have a family photo gallery

Ensure your kids feel the warmth of having a family. Try to have a family photo gallery, and frame your memorable moments.

These little gestures will make your children feel more confident in life and they will learn to value relationships.

Photo: Modsy

Invest in good quality fabrics

For couches, bedsheets, table clothes etc, opt for good quality fabrics.

Children will spill drinks on them, or smudge them with dirt or paint, or if you are very unlucky, you may have pencil sketches all over the curtain!

So choose fabrics that are washable and sturdy, but also comfortable.

Make your home greener

Place safe and non-poisonous indoor plants in your home.

Keep non-toxic plants in the home and tell the kids to water daily. This will encourage your kids to love trees and be more aware of the environment. Photo: Monthly

Grow plants like tomato, basil etc in your balcony. This way your little ones will be a bit closer to nature.

You can put plants in their room and tell them to water daily. All these ideas can encourage your kids to love trees and be more aware of the environment.

