Three bakeries baking loaves with love

Carbs - the staple element in most cuisines around the world - come in different forms from different nations. Nonetheless, bread might be the only item that unites the world given its universal demand, simplistic nature of complementing various sorts of foods and also as an important part of a balanced diet.

We picked three top bakeries in Dhaka that corroborate every criterion of excellent bread.

Indulge

Indulge multi seed brown bread. Photo: Collected

After a shopping spree at Unimart, people often visit Indulge to have a quick bite of their baking goodness. Even though their menu is quite diverse, the range of bread they serve might still surprise you.

The bread Indulge offers are White Bread, Multi-Seed Brown Bread, Brown Bread, Sugar-Free Bread, Cheese Bun Bread, German Roll Bread, Milk Bread, French Baguette and Mixed Seed Bread. Given the quality of bread served by Indulge, the prices are quite reasonable. For instance, their brown bread costs only Tk110 (500gm), which is a healthy choice given its low glycemic index.

Yassir Husain, COO, Unimart Ltd. said, "At Indulge we pride ourselves as an artisan bakery offering a wide range of bread and other fresh sweet and savoury bakes through our outlets at Gulshan, Dhanmondi, Uttara and Wari. We can proudly say that we do not use any preservatives in our bread which is why our products have a short shelf life. Once you Indulge – there's no going back."

Bread and Beyond

Bread and Beyond, as its name claims, is baking foods that are going beyond our expectations. From baking crispy cookies to immunity-boosting cakes, they have it all. However, the most loved product of their bakery is their bread, served in different outlets around Dhaka.

Instead of having brown bread, they serve multigrain bread which is one of the most sought-out items of Bread and Beyond. It costs Tk170 per 400gm, a bit pricier than regular bread but its nutritional value and premium ingredients justify it. They also serve usual milk bread (another top selling item), potato bread, Pita Bread etc.

Arif Hossain, Assistant Manager - Production, said, "Our motto is to serve fresh bread to our customers everyday. Hence, we do not keep our bread for more than one day on our shelf. Proper hygiene maintenance and avoidance of automation made us special. Furthermore, preservatives are avoided in our baking process."

Ananda Confectionery

Photo: Collected

A bakery that your grandfather might also be familiar with is Ananda Confectionery. Founded 110 years ago and located on the busy streets of Satrawza, the bakery is still a constant choice for people from Old Dhaka for their daily source of bread. However, along with Chawk Bazar, Satrawza and Wari branches, it also has a confectionery in Dhaka Cantonment, meaning people from New Dhaka can also enjoy their 'Khasta' (fresh) baking delights.

Fazlul Haque, manager of Ananda Confectionery, Wari shared, "For more than a century we have remained consistent in terms of the taste and quality of our bread. All the bread is handmade with love in our factory at Abul Hasnat Road, Satrawza."

Large and small loaves, butter buns, fruit buns, and burger buns are some of the popular categories of bread they serve, where more or less every item is positively received by their patrons. A butter bun from Ananda with a hot cup of tea is all the Dhakaiya people need for a wholesome get-together. The butter bun costs only Tk30 and the half and full sized whitebread cost Tk50 and Tk100, respectively.