Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

Chef Banefus Gomes, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort

Eid is the perfect time for relishing the best food. Create a feast of stunning main courses with these recipes from Chef Banefus Gomes, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort this Eid.



Rosemary garlic lamb chops with potatoes



Ingredients

2 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

5 1/2 tsp chopped fresh rosemary

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

2 lamb loin chops, or shoulder lamb chops

3 new potatoes

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Method

Whisk together vinegar, oil, rosemary, garlic, mustard and a pinch each of salt and pepper in a shallow dish. Add lamb chops and turn to coat. Let it sit at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Cook potatoes in a small pot of boiling salted water for about 8 minutes or until tender. Drain and cut in half.

Melt butter in saucepan and add potatoes, parsley and pinch of salt and pepper and toss to coat. Cover and keep warm.

Heat a nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove lamb chops from marinade and sear, turning once for about 10 minutes or until medium-rare.

Serve chops with potatoes.

Salt and pepper prawns



Ingredients

2 tbsp corn flour

2 teaspoons ground dried peppercorn medley

1 tsp sea salt

600g raw peeled prawns, tails intact

1/4 cup extra cooking oil

1 cup chopped fresh spring onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 long red chilli, finely chopped

1 tsp chopped ginger

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp oyster sauce

Local lettuce wedges, to serve

Method

Combine flour, pepper and salt in a large snap-lock bag. Add prawns. Seal bag. Shake to coat prawns in flour mixture.



Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan over high heat. Cook half the prawns, gently tossing, for 3 to 4 minutes or until just cooked through. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat with 2 tablespoons of remaining oil and prawn mixture.



Return prawns to pan. Add coriander, garlic, ginger, chilli, lemon juice and remaining oil. Cook, tossing gently, for 2 minutes or until heated through. Serve prawns with lettuce and lemon wedges.



Tunisian mutton stew in clay pot



Ingredients

2 kg bone-in mutton (8 pcs)

1 cup of oil

2 tbsp of butter

2 cups of chopped onion

½ tsp white pepper powder

1 cup of tomato paste

½ cup of almond paste

½ cup of pistachio paste

1 tsp of red chilli powder

1 tsp of turmeric powder

½ tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp cumin powder

5 litres of water

1 pinch of saffron

Salt to taste

Preparation

Heat the oil in a pot and put chopped onion, garlic and stir until brown. Add tomato paste, turmeric, red chilli and salt.

Continue stirring for 5 minutes. Add the mutton, mix with sauce properly. Add water, cover and cook over medium heat until the meat is cooked.

Transfer the meat into an ovenproof clay pot. Add white pepper, cardamom, cumin, almond paste, pistachio paste and mix them well.

Add flour paste, cover with a lid and simmer over fire for 45 min.

Turkish doner kebab (chicken)

Ingredients

500g chicken thigh

1 small onion, coarsely grated

4 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp dried oregano

¼ tsp smoked paprika

sunflower oil for oiling

To serve: Pitta breads, shredded red or white cabbage, sliced onion, chopped tomatoes, pickled chilies, chilli sauce (see recipe below), garlic sauce (see recipe below), tahini.

Method

Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Tip all the ingredients except the oil into a food processor with a large pinch of salt and lots of ground pepper. Pulse until everything is combined and chopped together. You can also just squish everything together in a bowl but this will give you a loose finish.



Lay on a shallow roasting tin and roast in the oven for 35-40 mins, turning occasionally, or until a digital cooking thermometer reads 75C when pierced in the middle. Leave the kebab to cool a little, then unwrap the foil. Place back on the tray and brown under the grill or with a blowtorch.



Place on a board and carve into thin slices. If you want to go full doner mode, you can hold the kebab up with a roasting fork or metal skewer and carve. Serve with warm pitta bread and any of the other accompaniments.