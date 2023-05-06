Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

Fifteen makeshift cattle markets will be set up in two city corporation areas of the capital on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the second-largest religious festival of Muslims.

Of the total markets, seven will be set up in the Dhaka South and eight in the Dhaka North areas, according to tender notices issued by both city authorities.

In the notice, the city corporations have issued an invitation to tenders so that competent bidders can get the chance to set up cattle markets at the designated places.

Meanwhile, city authorities are taking ancillary preparation to arrange the cattle markets. Apart front the 15 temporary markets, there will be two permanent cattle markets in Gabtoli of Dhaka North and Sarulia of Dhaka South.

This year, Dhaka North is also setting up a digital cattle market for the online trade of sacrificial animals.

The two city corporations have set an initial target of earning Tk22 crore by leasing 15 temporary cattle markets. The South City will earn about Tk15.18 crore and the North City will earn about Tk6.74 crore.

Market locations

The places where the markets will be set up in the Dhaka South areas are — the Institute of Leather Technology Playground at Hazaribagh, Postogola (an open place near cremation ground), an open place near Meradia Bazar (Khilgoan), an open place near Kamalapur stadium and Little Friends Club, an open place near Dania College, an open place near Dolaikhal truck terminal, and surrounding open place near Rahmatganj Club.

Dhaka South spokesperson Abu Nasher told The Business Standard, "We have reduced the number of markets by three this time based on public demand. After finalising the tender procedure, we make a decision about other issues related to the market arrangement."

Dhaka North City designated areas are — the unused area near Bhatara Sayednagar, an open place at Bou Bazar area near Uttara Diabari 16, 17 sectors, an open place near Eastern Housing from Block-B to Block-H at Badda, an open place near Eastern Housing under Mirpur section No 6, an open place near Basila Mohammadpur, an open place at Dhaka Polytechnic Institute playground, an open place at Kaola Sialdanga, and an open land under the Rahman Nagar residential project at Kanchkura.

Dhaka North Chief Executive Officer Selim Reza told The Business Standard, "We have reduced the market number by two this year considering the need. Tenders have already been called and the next steps will be taken once the process is completed. But this time, we are giving importance to Digital Haat."

Last year, 10 temporary cattle markets for sacrificial animals were set up in Dhaka South and nine in Dhaka North areas.

Dhaka North's Digital Haat

For the last three years, Dhaka North has been setting up a digital animal market on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha. This time too, the organisation will arrange online sales of cattle.

Farmers of e-CAB and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) affiliated organisations can sell animals at Dhaka North's Digital Haat. It will play an important role in addressing the risk of customers carrying cash, and issues related to counterfeit notes.

As a result of this arrangement, animal sellers, marginal farmers and traders from different parts of the country will be freed from the problem of carrying cash. They will get other facilities related to financing and deposits from banks and financial institutions in the future.