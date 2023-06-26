Import and export through Bhomra port suspended for five days during Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 02:41 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, import and export with India will remain suspended for five days through Bhomra port in Satkhira. 

Regular activities will resume on 2 July.

Bhomra Land Port Deputy Director Mamun Kabir Tarafdar said that there will be a public holiday from 27 to 30 June. And the leaders of the C&F Agents Association of India and Bangladesh have decided to announce 1 July as a holiday as well. Therefore, the import and export activities will resume from the next day, 2 July.

