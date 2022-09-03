Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

Whether it is a crowded sidewalk or a summer festival, baby pink-coloured cotton candies have long been a staple delight in Bangladesh, especially for children. In Bangladesh, it's called 'Hawai Mithai', as it melts instantly in your mouth.

The sugary treat is still a city favourite and remains a beloved treat for both kids and adults. However, the cotton candies hawked on the street often use unhygienic methods and harmful chemicals. To solve this issue, Color Clouds, a concern of Kids Capital, has introduced a range of flavoured cotton candies in Bangladesh for the first time.

The variety we see traditionally is based on two colors, white and pink. But Color Clouds has four flavours of cotton candies - Butterscotch, Chocolate, Orange and Raspberry with sprinkles on it, sold in food-grade plastic jars. They officially started selling on August 01, 2022.

Photos: Color Clouds

These high-end cotton candies taste far better than any other cotton candies I have ever had, but it comes at a hefty price tag. A single box of Color Cloud's cotton candy costs Tk160! The price might be off-putting, but for the people who value quality, it won't matter.

The flavour I loved the most was Raspberry. It comes across as basic at first look, but the fruity authentic taste of raspberry rightfully satisfies dessert lovers. I'll give it a 10/10. The second best might be the butterscotch, because of its creamy rich taste resembling butterscotch ice cream. I'll give it a solid 9.

Finally, the orange and chocolate flavours were average but a new adventure for your taste buds, thus obtaining a solid 7. The sprinkles added on these cotton candies added an interesting layer and must be enticing to children, but for me was overwhelming.

Another fact I liked about the fluffy delights from Color Clouds is its less sticky texture. Moreover, the food colours don't stain your hands, which is quite common in Desi 'Hawai Mithai'. Note that, even though they come in a jar, you can't store them for more than a day but that doesn't feel like it'll be an issue given its addictive flavour.

Photos: Color Clouds

The founders of Color Clouds are Razib Sharoar and Arsip Sharwar. Arsip told us, "We are using premium quality imported sugar, purely food graded colour and flavour. We have launched this product for the premium customers – the customers who value the money they spend."

Now whether to spend your money on fancy floss or not, is your choice. But it is worth a try. This can be a great addition to your kids' birthday parties as well, given its appealing pastel look. Color Clouds are available to order online from their official page and you can get them from Unimart as well.