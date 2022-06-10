Ice & Sip: Should you get on board the roller coaster ice cream hype?

There is more to food than meets the plate. This statement becomes crystal clear while walking through the alleyway, under the beating sun, to Ice & Sip. You will be met with a crowd of people with their phones out. Despite the unbearable heat and cramped space, these customers wait for over 30 minutes for a serving of ice cream.

Located just adjacent to Bashundhara Residential Area, Ice & Sip serves fresh juices and milkshakes, but the star of the show is their roller coaster ice cream. Customers become the audience as they watch liquid ice cream mix turn into ice cream as it is poured onto a gigantic frozen metal cylinder.

Once the ice cream guy wearing shades and a funky cap starts spinning the roll to make ice creams, everyone gathers around to take photos and videos of the whole act. The ice cream shop has been open for just more than a week and the crowds have been unrelenting in their pilgrimages ever since.

The ice cream, where each serving goes for Tk50, does not disappoint if you are a fan of the traditional kulfi flavour. The ice cream mix is made with pure milk, condensed milk, and more. They also add a generous amount of pistachios, cashew nuts, and almonds to enrich the flavour.

The dairy is sourced from Comilla and transported to their store regularly. Furthermore, they change the roller every two hours so that the ice cream can freeze properly. After a long wait in the heat, the small plate heaped with ice cream is decadently sweet yet refreshing.

The experience is undoubtedly a part of their service. When the metal roll is set in place, the ice cream maker gets into character with sunglasses on. The ice cream maker's role is special, as being charismatic and funny is part of the job. You will often find him joking around with customers, lightening the mood.

Aside from their ice cream, they serve delicious drinks perfect for the summer. From cold coffee to seasonal fresh fruit juice, they have it all. Among their drinks, their blackberry juice is a fan-favourite.

The drink is tangy, spicy, and salty yet balanced with a hint of sweetness. If ice cream is not your cup of tea, you can count on their menu to find something that suits your taste buds. The blackberry juice costs Tk50 but can change depending on the season.

Seeing the overwhelming response, the owner, Mahadi Hasan Chowdhury, shared that he plans on opening outlets in Savar and Chittagong. Alongside their Bashundhara branch, they also have an outlet in Comilla, which they opened five months ago.

Ice cream per serving Tk30

