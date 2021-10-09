Traditional circus of Bangladesh

In Focus

Probal Rashid
09 October, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 09:48 am

Related News

Traditional circus of Bangladesh

According to the Bangladesh Circus Owners Association, there are 25 enlisted circus teams in the country

Probal Rashid
09 October, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 09:48 am

Bangladesh has a very long history of traditional circus. Once it was very popular for entertaining people from all walks of society. 

According to the Bangladesh Circus Owners Association, there are 25 enlisted circus teams in the country. In addition, there are more than 100 parties in the country. 

At least 80 to 100 people work in a big troupe including main performers, assistants, helping hands and so on. 

Riaz (right), Moslem and Zahid (left) have been performing as clowns in different circuses since their childhood. Photo: Probal Rashid
Riaz (right), Moslem and Zahid (left) have been performing as clowns in different circuses since their childhood. Photo: Probal Rashid

Most of the troupe members either came to this profession hereditarily or are working since their childhood. The performers entertain people showing different games including slacklining, cycling, acrobatics, knife games and many more.

My interest in circus grew in 2012 when I began to visit circus shows around the country. It is evident that the circus industry is passing a hard time now. 

Female performers are riding unicycles in a circus show in Manikganj. Photo: Probal Rashid
Female performers are riding unicycles in a circus show in Manikganj. Photo: Probal Rashid

The crew does not earn like they did before. Moreover, only a few of them have proper costumes and safety measures.

This declining tradition, a rich part of our culture, needs assistance and initiatives from the government for its survival.

A goat performing on a high wire. Photo: Probal Rashid
A goat performing on a high wire. Photo: Probal Rashid

 

An awestruck audience watches a young performer performing on a trapeze in Narayanganj. Photo: Probal Rashid

 

A stunt motorcyclist performs in the well of death at a circus. Photo: Probal Rashid
A stunt motorcyclist performs in the well of death at a circus. Photo: Probal Rashid

 

A young contortionist performs at a circus on July 09, 2011 in Gazipur. Photo: Probal Rashid
A young contortionist performs at a circus on July 09, 2011 in Gazipur. Photo: Probal Rashid

Probal Rashid is a Bangladeshi documentary photographer and photojournalist based in Washington DC. He has a Post Graduate Diploma in Photojournalism from Konrad Adenauer Asian Centre for Journalism (ACFJ) at Ateneo De Manila University, Philippines.

Features / Top News

Circus / Circus Reopening / Bangladesh Circus Owners’ Association / Traditional Circus Industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

33m | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

1d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users