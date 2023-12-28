Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife, younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola is a village in Shakta Union of Keraniganj. Some people call it a circus village because once upon a time, particularly during the British period, every house here was associated with the circus trade.

No one from that period is alive now to tell the tales. But among the existing circus performers in the village, Bimal Modak is now the oldest, a 90-year-old man who walks with a hunch.

Bimal does not know precisely how many generations of his family lived in this village. However, he saw his grandparents running a circus ring. He also mastered this profession from them. From an early age, Bimal spent all his energy and time in the circus ring. Although his sons are in other professions, he also taught them the trade.

Some people say that, earlier, people in this area were skilled in wrestling and Hadudu. From there, the circus trade became popular during the British period.

Bimal Modak said, "Once there were about 350 families in this village, all of them Hindus. There were only a handful of Muslim houses. These Hindu families also belonged to the same caste. Then Muslim families started increasing [in number]."

Home to circus owners

The owner of the "Sonar Bangla Circus" was the late Banmali Modak.

His son Ananta Modak said their group had 250-300 workers. 20 years ago, the business was going very well. However, he had to sell the circus as he could not cope with the loss. The animals they had also died.

When we were the owners, we had money and power. But we could not hold onto the fame, and wealth. That is the reason we've nothing left now," Ananta shared.

Nirmal, the nephew of Banamali Modak, said, "Our luck rose with this circus. We had everything. But it also went down with this circus."

Apart from Anant Modak, the owners of "Mahanagar" and "The Lion Circus" also live here.

According to the data provided by the Bangladesh Circus Owners Association, there are a total of 25 registered circus groups in the country. It has employed 5,000 people.

However, apart from these 25 parties belonging to the association, there are more than a hundred small circus groups in the country. About 20,000 people are still involved in this profession, forming small groups and performing nationwide.

Before independence, several groups performed circus shows almost regularly in this country. Notable among them were "The Baby Circus," "The Azad Circus," "The Royal Pakistan Circus," "The East Pakistan Circus," "The RN Doll Dance Circus," "Laxminarayan Circus," "The Sonar Bangla Circus," etc.

At present, there are about 20 such small groups in this village. And there are 10 to 15 houses that show circus games.

Among the Muslims, only one house in the entire Shikaritola village is associated with the circus trade – Mohammad Jibon's family. Jibon's mother, who used to work earlier, wife, younger brother, elder brother, son and the entire family are associated with this profession.

Even his six-year-old son, Mohammad Roman, has already made himself familiar with many performances. While others in the village send their children to school instead of the circus, Jiban encourages his son to continue the circus and studies. He is the only young artist in the entire village. In the meantime, he has mastered five performances, including moulding his body in the shape of a football, frog, bat, etc.

Luli Begum, the mother of Mohammad Jibon, also used to perform in the circus until her children grew up. Her father, husband, father-in-law, uncle and sister-in-law were all associated with the trade. Both her father and father-in-law had their own groups.

The groups had more than 250 workers. Luli said, "I used to earn good money. My salary rose from Tk10 to Tk3,000. But I never thought of saving the money. I only cared about how to use that money and pamper my kids."

Currently, they live in a two-room rented house. Mohammad Jibon has lived in this house with his mother, Luli, for almost 30 years. Their financial situation is slightly better than others in the village; they live in a concrete building.

However, Luli said, "If I had saved money thinking about the future, I could have built four or five houses with the rent I have been paying so far."

The girls of this village, like Kanika and Luli Begum, once performed in the circus with the boys. Most of them are married and live in this same village today.

'It takes a long time to write my three-letter name'

Most families in Shikaritola are associated with the circus. The literacy rate here is very low since the performers must start vigorously practising from six or seven years old and do not get to pay much heed to education.

The 'most' educated children here in the village are up to fifth-sixth standard. On the other hand, boys often do not even finish primary school. For these families, higher education is considered up to secondary school.

Sabuj Chandra Modak himself is a circus performer. He learned the trade from his father. When asked about his education qualification, he said, "I can't study. When will I do it? I've been with the circus since I was a child. I can only write my name."

Even writing a three-letter name takes a lot of time for Sobuj. However, despite not having much institutional education, he rose to fame as a circus artist. "I performed in front of the president of Bangladesh once. But as usually happens, artists have to fall at some point. Look at artists such as Prabir Mitra and Azam Khan. Even though they are such big artists, they had to seek government support in their later life."

Bimal Modak, however, regrets that he did not study. "If I studied, I could've done something other than the circus. I wouldn't have to be so poor now. I didn't have to marry off my daughters by selling land. More importantly, no one could've swindled me if I was educated."

But today's parents are more aware. They prioritise sending their children to school and not to the circus. But even then, in most cases, they cannot continue studying for long because of poverty.

Not only is the literacy rate low here, but people start their families by marrying at a young age as well. Girls get married when they are around 13 or 14, and boys are around 17 or 18.

Kanika Modak was married at the age of 15, and her husband Parbat Modak at the age of 18. Unlike other couples, they eloped. Parbat Modak and Kanika Modak both used to perform with circus groups. Their love affair started from there, and then they tied the knot.

Kanika studied up to class five. After that, she worked full-time in the circus. She worked with Barisal's Laxman Das team, Mahanagar, and Sonar Bangla circuses. Kanika and Parbat have two sons. They were also married when they turned 20. The elder son studied till class seven, and the younger son to class eight. However, they did not work with the circus.

Dimmed festivities

Once upon a time, Shikaritila was a very lively place. Someone would start singing a song in the evening, and everyone from the neighbourhood would join in.

Young and old all used to stay up at night to celebrate. Old people used to sit and enjoy the scene in a corner of the yard. On the night of the full moon, everyone would sit in the gathering and spend the night conversing.

At that time, people were much more affluent. The owners often paid two or three months' salary together as the circus market was bustling. So, the villagers spent their days happily.

The scene is still not that bad. Festivities still prevail. If there is an event in one family, everyone else joins in to celebrate with them.

It is noteworthy to mention that the number of circus performers has also decreased. However, the village residents still look out for each other. If someone gets married in the village, everyone celebrates together.

When puja comes, donations are collected for lighting and music. During Janmashtami or Rath Mela, everyone goes to Tantibazar in groups. If there is a newborn baby in someone's house, everyone performs kirtan together after six days.

All in all, a festive vibe still prevails in Shikaritola, once known as a 'circus village.'