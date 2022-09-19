Mahmud Didar: Like freedom fighters, carnival workers put their lives on the line

Splash

Samarah Jannati Zamal
19 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 11:37 am

The upcoming film 'Beauty Circus' has been gaining a lot of buzz since the release of its trailer on 10 September. The film stars a stellar cast of actors including Jaya Ahsan, Ferdous Ahmed, Shatabdi Wadud, Tauquir Ahmed, ABM Sumon, and Mamunur Rashid. 

Beauty Circus highlights the struggles of women in circuses and is slated for release on Friday, 23 September.

However, director Mahmud Didar is both excited and anxious about his movie. He said, "The feeling is great, but it is also overwhelming. People have so much expectation for the movie. I have been working until 4 AM regularly to ensure everything is in order for a perfect release." 

Didar's love for films and movies grew during his childhood. He and his friends grew up watching movies at screenings at his village. The characters would stay with him long after the movie was over. 

"'Talkie Cinema' used to market various movies in rural open markets. After a long wait, we would get the chance to watch these films which were screened on open fields." 

Didar has made many films over the years. Some of his works include Ghumghor, Cherry fuler name naam, Na Jagatik Na Puran, Binadini Kinba Kobi, Chandrabati Lottery, to name a few. 

His first ever short film was called 'Anasthit er Golpo', which he presented at the Inter University Film Festival, was shown at Goethe Institute. The audiences loved it! This was when Didar realised he had a knack for filmmaking. 

"My father never wanted me to become a filmmaker. He told me to get forms for BCS. I never went. He holds a grudge against me for that. My mother, however, was somewhat supportive of my decision. You see, there are a lot of uncertainties when one works as a director; life is uncertain, money is uncertain. Parents want you to have a secure future."

Didar always wanted to make a statement with his films, and he intends to do just that with Beauty Circus. 

"I grew up in Chittagong, and the circus would come to visit where I used to live. But people complained about their presence, and they eventually stopped coming," said Didar.  "My father was a freedom fighter, he put his life on the line during the time of war.  Similarly, carnival workers also put their lives on the line when they performed. Their story needs to be told." 

A lot of research went into making Beauty Circus. Didar and his team were in constant touch with circuses to do the story justice. They visited villages in Sirajganj, Netrakana, Manikganj and others, to see them live and to truly understand their lives. 

"I hope this movie will have an impact on the audience. I wanted to show how the circus is disappearing and highlight the struggles of women carnival workers. Women face many hardships everyday, and I think many women will be able to relate with my protagonist."

Beauty Circus stars Jaya Ahsan as its lead. Didar believes Ahsan is a fighter, and is sure it was the right decision to cast. 

"I have known Joya for eight years. I have seen her work and I know what she is capable of. She is such a versatile actor and she is a fighter! I could not have thought of anyone else but her for this role," he said. "She had to perform so many stunts for the movie, and watching her perform was indescribable."

Didar also spoke about the rest of the cast. 

"I wanted to experiment with Ferdous in a new avatar, as an antagonist. He is an anti-hero in the film. I knew he would excel in that role. Shatabdi Wadud is an excellent actor. I have previously worked with Rafayet and had a good understanding with him. Tauquir Ahmed is marvellous in his role."

