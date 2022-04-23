An odyssey in Sri Lanka

An Aerial view of Colombos cityscape. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Sri Lanka is an island nation that possesses every shade of verdant greens. It is a sumptuous feast for the senses, especially the eyes.

The lush greens of the Nuwara Eliya, a pilgrimage to Little Adams Peak, the tea gardens of Ella, Lion Rock at Sigiriya, the mystic temple of tooth at Kandy, the spectacular Royal Botanical Garden, the UNESCO heritage city-historic Galle - are the main tourist attractions of the country with good reason.

The Rolling Hills at the tea plantation of Ella. Photo: Abir Abdullah

The Southern coasts of Sri Lanka provided more adventurous journeys and bucolic vistas. The Nuwara Eliya - which means 'city of light' - in the central highlands is home to its tea fields and can be a great trek because of its fresh climate. Mount Pedro likewise is a great location for hiking.

Pilgrims at the temple of the tooth in Kandy. Photo: Abir Abdullah

We travelled south to Sigiriya and visited the Dambulla caves. The weather was hot but climbing up the 1400 steps to the Sigiriya fort was massively rewarding both in its journey and the final destination.

A bride preparing for her photo session in Galle. Photo: Abir Abdullah

The tour was jointly organised by the Tourism Ministry and Sri Lankan Airlines. The company of the guide and the officials from the ministry was excellent as well as their hospitality throughout the tour.

Sri Lanka is currently in the grips of socio-economic turmoil. They are hardy people who have great respect for their natural resources and heritage. Tourism is one of the best ways travellers can help out the nation while also raising awareness of its burdens and its beauty.

A Tourist Family reveling in Ravana falls. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Abir Abdullah is an independent photographer. He studied at the Bangladesh Photographic Institute in 1993 and got his diploma in photojournalism from Pathshala Media Institute in 1999. Abir received many awards including The Mother Jones Award 2001 and the 1st Prize in National Disaster category at NPPA best of photojournalism award 2008.