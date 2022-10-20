Foy's Lake: A place of leisure and amusement amid natural diversity

Foy's Lake, one of the largest man-made lakes in the country, is an alluring tourist destination in Chattogram with spectacular landscapes, historical wonders, magnificent views and adventurous rides in one place.

In and around this lake, an amusement park was built on 336 acres of land with lakes, mountains and forests to enthral travellers who seek a brief escape from their busy life.

The lake, located just 8km from the zero point of the port city, was excavated in 1924 under the supervision of the Assam Bengal Railway Authority. Batali Hill, the highest hill of Chattogram, is next to this lake surrounded by a cluster of mountains called Asmani, Gagandwip, and Jaltungi.

The hills are covered by dense forests, where wild animals like rabbits and spotted deer roam free. Usually, 12 to 15 different species of birds are seen in the lake area. There are various types of trees on the hills including Chapalish, Chatian, Shirish, Jarul, Dharmara, Vadi, Raintree, Segun, Gamar, Sonali Jharna, Krishnachura, Radhachura, Amla, and Bahera.

Concord Entertainment Company Limited started the work of the amusement park in Foy's Lake in 2004. In 2007, Sea World, a water theme park, was established inside the park.

Sea World offers splash pools, water coaster rides, and everything one would expect from a world-class theme park. It also has a leisure centre that offers entertainment facilities for people of all ages and tastes.

Apart from the Sea World, there is a picnic spot on top of a hill. There is an observation tower up on another hill which offers visitors a Bird's Eye View of Chattogram city.

There are many things to enjoy at Foy's Lake. Especially for kids, this lake is an absolute delight as there are various rides and play facilities for children here.

There are several modern rides for children such as Circus Swing, Bumper Car, Bumper Boat, Family Roller Coaster, Giant Ferris Wheel, Dry Slide, Family Train, Paddle Boat, Floating Water Play, Pirate Ship and other fun rides.

Kids can play video games here. There is also an exciting knocking competition between bumper boats and bumper cars.

Adults will also find mountains and lakes all together in a charming environment. Lake boating, trekking and concerts are organised for visitors around the lake.

Entry ticket to Foy's Lake is Tk300 per person. There is a package of Tk300 to enter Sea World offering tourists the to enjoy all the rides. The ticket price to enjoy all the rides at Foy's Lake, including the Bumper Car, is Tk200 per person.