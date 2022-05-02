Eid at Fantasy Kingdom and Foy's Lake

On the occasion of Eid, the Fantasy Kingdom authorities have arranged special promotions including DJ shows and game shows in the park which are decorated with captivating lighting.

In addition, special discounts have been offered on combo packages, said a press release.

Picture: Courtesy

Built with all the facilities of entertainment, this complex has four world-class entertainment centers namely Fantasy Kingdom, Water Kingdom, Extreme Racing (Go Kart), Resort Atlantis.

Picture: Courtesy

The Foy's Lake Complex also consists of three recreation centers, Fay's Lake Concord, Sea World Concord and Foy's Lake Resort in Chattogram.