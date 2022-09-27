Electro Mart inaugurates sales, display centre in Madaripur

Corporates

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 02:09 pm

Related News

Electro Mart inaugurates sales, display centre in Madaripur

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 02:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Electro Mart Group recently inaugurated a sales and display centre for Konka, Gree and Haiko branded electronics and home appliances in Madaripur municipality. 

Chairman of the group Mohammed Nurul Newaz Selim, DMD Mohammed Nurussafa Mazumder, directors Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz and Nurul Azim Sunny, National Sales Manager (retail)  Md Julhak Hossain, respectable and renowned businessmen of the area were present during the inauguration ceremony. 

All kinds of electronics and home appliances products like Konka brand refrigerators, freezers, LED TVs, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, Gree brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtains, dehumidifier, air purifier, Haiko brand refrigerator, freezer etc. will be available in the display centre. 

Electro Mart Group chairman stated that this sales and display centre "will deliver these products and offer interactive and robust services after sales." 

He also stated that Gree AC is in the number one position by capturing more than 60% of the air conditioner market, Konka brand covers 30% of refrigerator, freezer and LED TV markets and Haiko brand covers 5% of the electronics and home appliances market in Bangladesh.

Konka, Gree and Haiko brand electronics are the first choices of electronics consumers all over the world due to their quality, special features, after-sales service and affordable prices, reads a press release.

Electro Mart Group / Home appliance items / Electro Mart Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Giorgia Meloni wants to move the Brothers of Italy party from the political fringes, from the extreme right to center right. Photo: Reuters

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

4h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

5h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How real are the stories about CIA?

How real are the stories about CIA?

25m | Videos
Ostrich of desert now in Dinajpur

Ostrich of desert now in Dinajpur

1h | Videos
Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

4h | Videos
Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b