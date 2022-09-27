Electro Mart inaugurates sales, display centre in Madaripur

Electro Mart Group recently inaugurated a sales and display centre for Konka, Gree and Haiko branded electronics and home appliances in Madaripur municipality.

Chairman of the group Mohammed Nurul Newaz Selim, DMD Mohammed Nurussafa Mazumder, directors Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz and Nurul Azim Sunny, National Sales Manager (retail) Md Julhak Hossain, respectable and renowned businessmen of the area were present during the inauguration ceremony.

All kinds of electronics and home appliances products like Konka brand refrigerators, freezers, LED TVs, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, Gree brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtains, dehumidifier, air purifier, Haiko brand refrigerator, freezer etc. will be available in the display centre.

Electro Mart Group chairman stated that this sales and display centre "will deliver these products and offer interactive and robust services after sales."

He also stated that Gree AC is in the number one position by capturing more than 60% of the air conditioner market, Konka brand covers 30% of refrigerator, freezer and LED TV markets and Haiko brand covers 5% of the electronics and home appliances market in Bangladesh.

Konka, Gree and Haiko brand electronics are the first choices of electronics consumers all over the world due to their quality, special features, after-sales service and affordable prices, reads a press release.