With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

Whirlpool is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company. With its constant pursuit of improving life at home, it has entered the Bangladesh market by setting up a manufacturing plant in partnership with Transcom Group, offering a product range specifically designed keeping in mind the unique needs of consumers in Bangladesh.

Global Appliances Limited - the Joint Venture company has set up its first plant located in the Northeastern district of Dhaka, and spread over approximately 85,000 square feet area, adheres to Whirlpool's world-class manufacturing standards, coupled with Transcom Group's focus on high-quality manufacturing, business excellence and legacy.

Whirlpool group has recently set up Whirlpool Bangladesh Ltd. to carry on its sales and marketing operations in Bangladesh.

Whirlpool has launched a specifically curated range of No-Frost and Direct Cool refrigerators catering to varied needs across different segments of consumers in Bangladesh. The products have been designed to provide long-lasting freshness powered by advanced global technologies along with modern & premium aesthetics. They are also available in the energy efficient - Inverter Technology variants.

The Direct Cool Range known as "The FreshMagic Pro Series" offers a 50:50 freezer and refrigerator ratio which provides ample frozen food storage space. The range is available in capacities starting from 236L up to 278 L in premium steel and glass door finishes. The Freshmagic Pro series exclusively designed for Bangladesh promises thoughtfully designed space management, powerful cooling performance and long lasting food preservation using their vast global expertise in refrigeration.

The Intellifresh and Neo fresh series of No-Frost refrigerators deliver long lasting freshness powered by advanced global technologies like Microblock, Zeolite & Active deo. Featuring premium international aesthetics, these are available in capacities starting from 245L upto 265L in stunning steel and glass door finishes.

Embracing the brand philosophy of Every Day Care, Whirlpool is committed towards providing solutions that are meaningful and advanced with Bangladeshi consumers at the heart.

Claims based on internal lab test reports

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About Whirlpool Bangladesh

Whirlpool Bangladesh Ltd. is committed to being the best kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. Additional information about the company can be found at Whirlpoolbd.com.